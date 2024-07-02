Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta Vaccaro flaunts baby bump as Dolphins WR's partner enters third month of pregnancy

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his wife announced big news in May, that they are expecting their first child together sometime next winter. Hill already has ten children of his own and is now expecting his first with his wife Keeta Vaccaro.

Vaccaro shared a short video on her Instagram story on Monday evening. In the video, she can be seen in a rocking chair, cradling her baby bump with her hand. She added a graphic that read "baby loading" to the video.

Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta is showing off her baby bump. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@keeta_vaccaro)

This is just the latest post that Keeta Vaccaro has made in regards to her pregnancy. Since making the news public, the entrepreneur who has over 80,000 followers on Instagram, has shown videos of her bump and embracing every stage of her pregnancy thus far.

Hill and Vaccaro announced that they had gotten married last November.

Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta Vaccaro announced pregnancy with ultrasound photo

Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta Vaccaro chose a lowkey way to announce her pregnancy. While many people now post elaborate photo shoots that sometimes even have a theme and a dress code, the Hills chose a subtle announcement for their big news.

In May, Vaccaro posted a sonogram photo along with a heart on her Instagram story.

The announcement of the newest member of the Hill family came just weeks after the couple returned from an offseason trip. Keeta Vaccaro had shared photos of herself and the Miami Dolphins wide receiver on a beach vacation.

"Hills on vacay."

She didn't give the exact location of their trip but, did show a video of the couple walking along a dock and then lounging on beach chairs on the sand and a photo of the sun setting over the water.

The couple has spent a lot of time traveling this season, with their travels even taking them to Greece. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver is gearing up to report to training camp in just a few weeks as his team looks to make another run at the playoffs in 2024.

