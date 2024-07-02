Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta Vaccaro flaunts baby bump as Dolphins WR's partner enters third month of pregnancy

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta Vaccaro flaunts baby bump as Dolphins WR's partner enters third month of pregnancy

Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta Vaccaro flaunts baby bump as Dolphins WR's partner enters third month of pregnancy

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Jul 02, 2024 17:00 GMT
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his wife Keeta Vaccaro are expecting a child in early 2025,
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his wife Keeta Vaccaro are expecting a child in early 2025 (Photo Credit: Instagram/@keeta_vaccaro)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his wife announced big news in May, that they are expecting their first child together sometime next winter. Hill already has ten children of his own and is now expecting his first with his wife Keeta Vaccaro.

Vaccaro shared a short video on her Instagram story on Monday evening. In the video, she can be seen in a rocking chair, cradling her baby bump with her hand. She added a graphic that read "baby loading" to the video.

Tyreek Hill&#039;s wife Keeta is showing off her baby bump. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@keeta_vaccaro)
Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta is showing off her baby bump. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@keeta_vaccaro)

This is just the latest post that Keeta Vaccaro has made in regards to her pregnancy. Since making the news public, the entrepreneur who has over 80,000 followers on Instagram, has shown videos of her bump and embracing every stage of her pregnancy thus far.

also-read-trending Trending

Hill and Vaccaro announced that they had gotten married last November.

Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta Vaccaro announced pregnancy with ultrasound photo

Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta Vaccaro chose a lowkey way to announce her pregnancy. While many people now post elaborate photo shoots that sometimes even have a theme and a dress code, the Hills chose a subtle announcement for their big news.

In May, Vaccaro posted a sonogram photo along with a heart on her Instagram story.

The announcement of the newest member of the Hill family came just weeks after the couple returned from an offseason trip. Keeta Vaccaro had shared photos of herself and the Miami Dolphins wide receiver on a beach vacation.

"Hills on vacay."

She didn't give the exact location of their trip but, did show a video of the couple walking along a dock and then lounging on beach chairs on the sand and a photo of the sun setting over the water.

The couple has spent a lot of time traveling this season, with their travels even taking them to Greece. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver is gearing up to report to training camp in just a few weeks as his team looks to make another run at the playoffs in 2024.

Quick Links

Edited by James Carter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी