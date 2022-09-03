"Tua must be in the crowd" - Tyreek Hill jokes about Dolphins QB hitting comedian perfectly in face with tomato

There is a new connection in Miami, as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and newly acquired wide receiver Tyreek Hill are primed for a big season.

Tagovailoa is expected to have a make-or-break season, and Miami helped him out this off-season by acquiring Hill.

The two connected in the off-season and have forged a good relationship thus far.

Tyreek Hill recently shared a video on his Twitter account that showed a stand-up comedian getting hit in the face with a tomato. Hill quote-tweeted the tweet and said:

"Tua must be in the crowd."

In the Dolphins' pre-season game against the Eagles, Tagovailoa finished with 6-of-7 passing, 121 yards and a touchdown. Hill caught two passes for 64 yards.

The second pass to Hill was off play-action and went for 13 yards. Then, he hit Hill with a 51-yard connection.

305 Sports @305Sportss Tua with the 51-yard BOMB to Tyreek Hill on THE FIRST PLAY. Tua with the 51-yard BOMB to Tyreek Hill on THE FIRST PLAY. 😳 https://t.co/ICnWbNil3n

This off-season, Hill said Tua is the most accurate passer in the NFL. During one Dolphins' practice, Tua's 65-yard pass to Hill went viral.

The Miami Dolphins gave up a big haul for Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles v Miami Dolphins

Miami has vastly improved this off-season on offense. The biggest move they made was acquiring Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro wideout Tyreek Hill.

In exchange, they gave up five draft picks: a 2022 first-round pick (No. 29), second-round pick (No. 50) and a fourth-round pick, plus fourth- and sixth-round picks in the 2023 draft.

Many were surprised when the Chiefs gave away Patrick Mahomes' number one target. Hill entered the league in 2016. He took it by storm in 2017. He recorded four 1,000-plus yard seasons out of five while being named to three All-Pro First-Teams, one All-Pro Second-Team, and six Pro Bowls.

Aside from acquiring one of the biggest threats in the entire NFL, the Dolphins landed the best offensive lineman in free agency.

Miami inked tackle Terron Armstead to a five-year, $75 million deal worth up to $87.5 million, with $43.37 million guaranteed on March 22.

The team also signed Teddy Bridgdewater as a backup. They re-signed tight end Mike Gesicki. They also added running backs Chase Edmonda and Raheem Mostert.

Twenty-twenty-two will be a big year for the Dolphins who fired head coach Brian Flores after going 9-8 last season. If Tua has a down season and the Dolphins underperform, they could move on from him at the end of the season.

