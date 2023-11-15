Tyreek Hill says “kids generation is screwed” after witnessing YouTuber Speed’s wacky Coke and Mentos stunt

Tyreek Hill has been known to be active on his various social media accounts, commenting on a wide range of topics. He is also a streamer on platforms like Twitch and has his own YouTube channel and podcast.

While Hill has been putting out a ton of content across his many accounts, he recently commented on a video from popular YouTube star iShowSpeed, often referred to as just Speed. He is mostly known for attempting viral social media challenges and streaming them from his channel.

Speed was recently at it again, attempting a challenge associated with the well-known stunt of putting Mentos into a Coke bottle and having it explode like a volcano. The viral challenge he was streaming is an odd variation, putting the exploding concoction inside of his mouth in attempt to swallow it while having entire head inside of a blown up condom.

His attempt at the challenge epically failed and was witnessed by many watching him livestream the stunt. When the Coke bottle erupted from the inserted Mentos, it filled the condom with soda that was locked around Speed's head. He apparently "almost drowned" as he was unable to breathe. He desperately ripped himself out of the trap he created for himself in a frantic rage.

Tyreek Hill shared the video of Speed's attempt to his personal X account with the following message:

"Our kids generation is screwed smh"

Tyreek Hill's disapproval with the video is probably justified, as Speed allegedly has a strong influence over his followers. He may inspire some of them to try the same strange challenge, and if things go as badly his own attempt, it could potentially be dangerous.

Despite the epically failed attempt, Speed claimed that he was going to give it another try, saying this during the live stream:

"I didn’t do it! I didn’t do it! I didn’t do it! Chat, that wasn’t the one! No, that wasn’t the one! I know how to do it now! Let’s f*ck ourselves up! Let’s f*ck ourselves up!”

Apparently nearly drowning wasn't enough to stop Speed as he was immediately ready to give it another shot.

Tyreek Hill's social media handle

Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill uses the handle "Cheetah" for many of his social media accounts, including on X, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitch. This is his well-known nickname that he earned by being one of the fastest NFL players of all time. His blazing speed isn't just fast for a football field either, as he recently competed in the USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships during the offseason.