"Can y'all chill or nah?" - Tyreek Hill shuts down Tua Tagovailova haters with practice clip

Tyreek Hill requesting a trade from the Kansas City Chiefs still feels surreal. The 28-year-old will now look to help Tua Tagovailoa take the same leap into stardom as Patrick Mahomes did in 2018. However, some critics remain over whether Tagovailoa can be a capable quarterback to lead the Miami Dolphins to glory.

Hill has begun offseason workouts with his quarterback and gave the former Alabama Crimson Tide star a vote of confidence on Twitter. Hill posted a video of Tagovailoa throwing the ball to him and another Jaylen Waddle. Hill's caption read:

"Can y'all chill or nah? We talking about practice."

Tyreek Hill has a lot of responsibility on his shoulders now that he's no longer with Mahomes, Andy Reid, Eric Bieniemy, and Travis Kelce. The Dolphins have been a franchise stuck in NFL purgatory. For years, they've been good enough to avoid rebuilding. But they've never crossed the threshold of being legitimate contenders.

While it's a new supporting cast for Hill, he won't have a bare cupboard of teammates. Waddle was highly impressive as a rookie last year. The wide receiver core is full of speedsters in Hill, Waddle, and Cedric Wilson. When you add in Mike Gesicki, the Dolphins possess one of the NFL's most promising offenses.

Look at the Dolphins offensive depth chart turn around in 3 months.

How will Tyreek Hill help Tua Tagovailoa's development?

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

On the surface, Tyreek Hill's skill set isn't necessarily a match with Tagovailoa's skill set. Tagovailoa has historically thrown quick passes, averaging a career of 6.6 yards per attempt.

Hill's always been known for taking the top off defenses. He averages 13.8 yards per reception and averages 9.4 yards per target. Those career averages for Hill and Tagovailoa will either collide or find a happy medium.

Some, such as UNDISPUTED host Skip Bayless, are uncertain whether Tagovailoa can get over the hump, even with Tyreek Hill.

For all the doubts that some analysts have had, Hill remains confident the pairing will find its chemistry.

During Hill's introductory press conference in Miami, he publicly supported his quarterback at every turn. That and his latest Twitter post suggest their off-the-field relationship has grown in quick order.

Hill's resumé includes being a six-time Pro Bowler and a three-time First-Team All-Pro member. Those accolades are highly impressive. Hill still has a couple of years left before he turns 30 to be in his prime.

For Tagovailoa and Dolphins fans' everywhere sakes, they're hoping this duo can be an instant hit that lasts for years to come.

