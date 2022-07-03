"I'm gonna be washing your dishes" - Tyreek Hill expects to get uncomfortably close with Tua Tagovailoa

One of Tyreek Hill's biggest jobs this season is to get on the same page with his quarterback. For some, that means simply being able to be predictable in which routes they run. For others, the task means that it's important to become his quarterback's best friend.

In Tyreek Hill's case, he's taken the job to mean he needs to be welcome at all hours of the night. Speaking on the It Needed To Be Said podcast, the wide receiver claimed he was about to get uncomfortably close to his quarterback. Here's how he put it:

"I just feel like chemistry will get there man. It's gonna be about 2 am one night and you're gonna wake up, you're gonna walk in your kitchen, [and] I'm gonna be washing your dishes."

josh houtz @houtz tua jokes he's been underthrowing tyreek hill 'so many times' in practice. hill says one day, tua is going to wake up at 2 AM and tyreek will be doing his dishes -- that's how good their chemistry is going to be. #finsup tua jokes he's been underthrowing tyreek hill 'so many times' in practice. hill says one day, tua is going to wake up at 2 AM and tyreek will be doing his dishes -- that's how good their chemistry is going to be. #finsup https://t.co/1F4TDX6sIU

Tyreek Hill's career

According to Pro Football Reference, the wide receiver was not originally picked to become the superstar he eventually became. He was originally drafted in the fifth-round of the 2016 NFL Draft. In his first season, the receiver overperformed many fifth-round picks, but didn't break out until his second season.

josh houtz @houtz tyreek hill:"if your organization believes in you, that will set you up for certain success & they definitely believe in this young man...i'm excited for the season. & the fans, you know what they should expect...they should expect the dennis rodeman & carmen electra connection" tyreek hill:"if your organization believes in you, that will set you up for certain success & they definitely believe in this young man...i'm excited for the season. & the fans, you know what they should expect...they should expect the dennis rodeman & carmen electra connection" https://t.co/BXgqNmVBAi

In his first season, he had 61 receptions for 593 yards and six touchdowns. In 2017, he doubled his yardage and broke out as a speedster. He caught 75 passes for 1,183 yards and seven touchdowns. However, the rise was not yet over.

In 2018, Hill again beat his yardage and touchdown record. In that season, he caught 87 passes for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns. To this day, 2018 remains his best yardage record.

2019 was the only season in which the wide receiver's production noticeably dipped. In 2019, he earned 58 catches for 860 yards and seven touchdowns.

In 2020, Hill's production jumped up well above 1,000 yards. He earned 1,276 yards and 15 touchdowns. 2020 serves as his career-high touchdown record. 2021 was a very similar story for the wide receiver, but he earned a record-high in receptions. He had 111 receptions for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns.

Heading into 2022, Hill is now a member of the Miami Dolphins. Will he find similar success in 2022 with his new team? With Tua Tagovailoa coming off two somewhat disappointing seasons, many look at the new receiver as his last chance to prove he can be a franchise quarterback for the team.

Of course, in the second half of the 2021 season, the team appeared to find a new gear after starting 1-7. Will that team show up to kick off the new year or will the quarterback once again find himself staring down the barrell of another losing season after September? Only time will tell.

