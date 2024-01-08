Tyreek Hill, wife Keeta head for double date with Raheem Mostert and his wife Devon 

Tyreek Hill and Raheem Mostert are among the most important offensive weapons for the Miami Dolphins.

They have been very prolific in the air and on the ground, respectively. They have scored double digit touchdowns to put their team closer to their first AFC East title since 2008, which they will seek against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

A day before that massive matchup, however, they and their respective wives Keeta and Devon, visited a branch of the art studio chain Painting with a Twist in the Miami suburb of Davie.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here are the pictures shared by Keeta and Devon on their Instagram stories:

Tyreek and Keeta Hill and Raheem Mostert at Painting with a Twist's Davie branch

Tyreek Hill coming off physically and emotionally demanding week ahead of crucial Bills matchup

Ahead of one of Tyreek Hill's biggest games as a Dolphin, because his week has been anything but good.

He had been continuing to struggle with an ankle injury that dated back to Miami's Week 14 loss against the Tennessee Titans. The injury derailed his bid to become the first player ever to hit 2,000 reeiving yards. Then during Wednesday practice, his house caught fire, forcing him to prematurely end his participation and skip Thursday.

Thas has made for an undesirably emotional week for Hill; but fortunately, he seems to be okay. While "Cheetah" has not commented so far, head coach Mike McDaniel shared his thoughts in a Friday post-practice presser:

"Thankfully there’s insurance and things like that. But it’s not as easy as that. It’s a life adjustment immediately.

"That’s your safe place, your home, that he is now dealing with insurance and living in a different spot for the immediate future and all of that. It’s a major stressor for sure. Fortunately, ’Reek has support of his family and his teammates. It’s not something that you wish upon anyone."

The eight-time Pro Bowler's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed via a press release that no one had been seriously hurt and not much damage caused thanks the the firefighters' deft actions:

"Obviously, (there’ll) be some smoke and water damage — and it’s very difficult for anybody, obviously, to have your home catch on fire — but Tyreek was handling it. He and his family were handling it with as much poise as you could hope."

The fire reportedly emanated from a child playing with a lighter while unsupervised.