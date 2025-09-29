  • home icon
  • "Unacceptable," Coaches like a coward": Packers fans want Matt LaFleur fired for horrible clock management in overtime tie vs. Cowboys

"Unacceptable," Coaches like a coward": Packers fans want Matt LaFleur fired for horrible clock management in overtime tie vs. Cowboys

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Sep 29, 2025 05:20 GMT
Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty
Packers fans want Matt LaFleur fired for horrible clock management in overtime tie vs. Cowboys

Matt LaFleur is facing the wrath of the Green Bay Packers fanbase after their Week 4 showdown against the Cowboys ended in overtime.

This was also Micah Parsons' return to AT&T Stadium after he was traded by Jerry Jones' team in August. Thus, there was already a sense of competitiveness brewing.

Despite both teams giving it their all, the game ended in a 40-40 tie. With this, Matt LaFleur and his team now have a 2-1-1 record for the season. Fans took to social media to demand that the team fire him following his inability to win in Week 4 against the Cowboys.

LaFleur has been the head coach of the Packers since 2019. So far in six seasons, he has led the team to five playoff appearances. However, the team is yet to prove itself as Super Bowl contenders under him.

Against the Cowboys, quarterback Jordan Love had a decent showing at AT&T Stadium. He completed 31 of the 43 passes he attempted for 337 yards and three passing touchdowns. On the other hand, Dak Prescott completed 31 of the 40 passes he attempted for 319 yards and four total touchdowns.

After the game, Matt LaFleur came forward to accept that the play-calling could have been better in overtime. He believes that there are a few areas of improvement before their next game.

"Well, that just goes to a level of detail where we're not where we need to be," LaFleur said. "There's 28 seconds left. We call a play to take a shot to the end zone. They played cover too. ... The operation was way too slow. I don't know if our guys didn't know. ... But ultimately, communication's got to be better."
Matt LaFleur expressed his disappointing in tying the game with the Cowboys

The Packers coach was not too pleased with the result they had in AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

In the post-game press conference, Matt LaFleur came forward to express his disappointment about not taking home the victory.

"Obviously didn't come down here to tie a football game, but that's what happened," LaFleur said. "It's disappointing in regards to just too many critical mistakes that led to that tie."
"Give Dallas credit. They did a great job offensively. You know, moving the ball down the field. But there's a lot of things that we all have to clean up, starting with myself. They are trying to be aggressive at the end of the half, that really bit us in the butt."

The Packers will next take on the Bengals on Oct. 12.

