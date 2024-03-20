For Jalen Hurts, the next season can't come soon enough. After the Philadelphia Eagles melted down the road and the team lost all its strength at the end of the 2023 season, the ultra-competitive quarterback wants the games to start already to fix what went wrong a few months ago.

But the quarterback has also been doing great things off the field. The Eagles superstar learned about the passing of a football player rival to his high school, and he decided to pay for the expenses of the funeral, which was noted by NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

NFL fans were moved by Hurts' gesture to use his recently earned money from a second contract to help ease the pain of a family, even if it plays in a high school that he's supposed to hate:

Jalen Hurts salary: How much is the Eagles quarterback's salary?

Hurts received a five-year contract extension with a total value of $255 million, which makes him the highest-paid player in history. Approximately $180 million is guaranteed, amounting to around 70% of the contract.

In addition, for the first time in the Philadelphia Eagles' history, a player will have the “no-trade clause”, meaning Hurts can veto being traded if he wants to.

The deal was signed following the 2022 season, when he unexpectedly took the team to the Super Bowl. While everyone thought the Eagles were a possible contender due to their offensive and defensive line, nobody expected Jalen Hurts to take such a step forward in order to become one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

He was a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, and mind you - plenty of fans hated the pick. With Carson Wentz under center and with a second contract already signed, they wanted the team to use all its resources to load the roster around Wentz. Howie Roseman had other plans.

The Philadelphia Eagles disappeared in the second half of the 2023 season, but they have enough talent to get back and fight for the NFC East once again. With Jalen Hurts under center, all things are possible.