"Unfollow me": Jason Whitlock calls out Joy Taylor over claim ex-FOX analyst doesn’t know him

Former FOX Sports anchor Joy Taylor slammed ex-FOX analyst Jason Whitlock on Friday for his past remarks about her appearance. It included referencing Taylor's “peanut butter” skin and “big cans” following a lawsuit in January, which accused her of workplace bullying and alleged affairs with bosses.

Taylor, who was a guest on the "Higher Learning" podcast, said she never watched Whilock's "Fearless" show. She added that she found out about it from others, while also taking a jibe at his appearance.

“I’ve never watched a second (of Whitlock’s podcast), I know it exists because of you (Van Lathan)," Taylor said. "I’ve seen the comments and stuff, but I’ve never watched a second of anything that he says. But I think it’s so ironic that he would equate it to food.”

Whitlock responded to Taylor and suggested that the she still follows him on X.

“Joy’s inference that ‘I’ve never watched his show,’ but Joy, let me give you the first step towards sincerity and authenticity," Whitlock said on Monday, via "Fearless."

"Unfollow me on Twitter or X. If you’re going to make the statements—you’ve never seen my content, you don’t know what I’m doing, you don’t keep up with me — in order to sell that in an authentic manner, unfollow me on X, and then it becomes believable.”

Taylor was fired by FOX Sports on July 14, bringing an end to their nearly 10-year partnership.

FOX announced that Taylor's "Speak" show, "The Facility" and "Breakfast Ball" would no longer continue ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Analyst Joy Taylor hints at retirement after FOX Sports firing

Former Fox Sports analyst Joy Taylor - Source: Getty

While on the "Higher Learning" podcast on Friday, Joy Taylor opened up about her departure from FOX. She also hinted that it could mark the end of her broadcast career, but is keeping her options open for the future.

“You know, as far as everything that happened, that’s the business," Taylor said on Saturday. "Nothing is forever, as all these clichés (say), but that is what it is. You know, I'm grateful. I had nine years on a network and the next chapter will be equally as exciting.

“I’m not limiting myself. I’ve worked with a bunch of different people over the years, people I never thought that I would end up partnering up with.”

Despite getting fired, Taylor continues to post content on her "Two Personal" YouTube channel. The show delves into celebrity lives as sports media professionals.

