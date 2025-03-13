With the NFL draft barely a month away, mock drafts are heating up, especially with the combine in the rearview mirror. Despite some fluctuation over who could land where, the consensus is that Colorado's Heisman Trophy winner, Travis Hunter, will be off the board with the top five picks.

In most mock drafts, Hunter is gone latest by pick No. 4, which is where the New England Patriots stand, a team that could definitely use the talents of a player like Hunter.

The main focus, though, has been whether Hunter's body can withstand the grind of playing both wide receiver and defensive back in the NFL. Suiting up on both sides of the ball across 17 (and potentially a few more) games would lead to extensive wear and tear, and the concern is that the length of Hunter's career could be impacted by that prospect.

However, former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer believes NFL teams should give Hunter a free hand to decide where he wants to play.

"I would never say this, other than that guy. I'd play him both ways," Meyer said in an interview on 'The Herd' with Colin Cowherd on Tuesday. "On 160th play of the game, he's blocking guys 25-30 yards downfield. I know it's college, and I get that. In my lifetime, I've not seen a guy do that."

2025 NFL draft: Ranking the 3 best fits for Travis Hunter

Let's assume the farthest Hunter could drop down the draft order is to No. 5 with the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, the Jaguars desperately need some help at DT, which means they could potentially look at Michigan's Mason Graham, widely seen as a can't-miss prospect at the spot. LSU's Will Campbell could also be in play with this pick.

That leaves the Titans, Browns, Giants and Patriots. The Titans aren't quite sold on Will Levis, and rumor has it that Miami's Cam Ward could be the pick here.

The Browns are hosting Russell Wilson for a visit this week, which could leave them open to Hunter. Meanwhile, the Patriots also desperately need some help at WR.

Both the Browns and Patriots need a playmaker at WR, and Hunter is just that. However, considering Drake Maye has flashed enough potential to show Mike Vrabel he could be the future of the franchise, Hunter landing in Foxboro would make the most sense for all involved.

Having Hunter land with the Giants is another possibility, leaving him to form an electric tandem with Malik Nabers, but much of that will depend on what they do at QB, with Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson still in play.

