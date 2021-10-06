What did Urban Meyer do? Jaguars HC job in jeopardy over embarrassing bar video

Urban Meyer is revered throughout the college football stratosphere as being one of the most respected football minds. His college resume includes three NCAA championships and several big wins against some of the biggest names in the sport, such as Nick Saban.

In his first year as the head coach of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars, Meyer currently sits with a record of 0-4 with much rumored speculation about whether or not he is in over his head at his new gig.

Don Bellows @freak_leader Appears the original video got deleted, so here it is in all its glory.

What happened this weekend with Urban Meyer

Those rumors will only heighten as a viral video was released this weekend of Urban Meyer cavorting with a young lady in a bar or lounge and the woman was not his wife.

News of the viral video began to surface at some point over the weekend and since that point, there's been a whirlwind of rumors and speculation about Urban Meyer and his job status as head coach of the Jaguars.

According to NFL analyst Michael Silver, there have been several rumblings from Jaguars players about Urban Meyer and his current status with the Jaguars players.

Per Silver, an unnamed Jaguars player had this to say about Meyer.

"He has zero credibility in that stadium. He had very little to begin with."

Silver also had several conversations with other Jaguars players and their thoughts and feelings on how things have been going this week in light of the events of this weekend with Urban Meyer.

Silver, in the same tweet, stated that the players were somewhat upset over the fact that Meyer canceled Monday's practice as he dealt with the blowback from the release of the viral video. One player said to Silver that once Meyer left the room after possibly addressing the team, everyone burst out in laughter over the fact that this situation even exists.

What's next for Meyer and the Jags

Jaguars owner Shad Khan has already spoken with Meyer about the viral video. In a statement released by Khan on Tuesday morning, he stated that Meyer must "regain our trust and respect." This may be quite a tall task for a coach who hasn't been in town longer than 11 months.

Not only has Meyer embarrassed himself, his family, and the Jaguars organization, but he's also not getting the job done as head coach. This week will be an exercise in patience as fans wait to see if the Jags get their first win of the season as well as wait to see if Meyer will even make it to the end of the season.

