"Using Jettas for clout?!" - Olivia Dunne's snap with Justin Jefferson leaves fans perplexed

Olivia Dunne is undeniably one of the most popular student-athletes right now. With millions of followers on social media, she has created a dedicated fanbase for herself at 20 years of age.

Dunne's popularity also brings along a significant interest in her private life. Connected to various events and famous professional athletes, there's a significant buzz around Dunne's life apart from gymnastics.

In a recent story, Dunne ended up posing with Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson. While the purpose of their meeting wasn't clear, it was enough for fans to link the two together. Some, however, wondered if the gymnast was using Jefferson for clout. Though she has more followers on Instagram, content with Jefferson could also help Dunne grow her account.

Of course, users also drew connections to baby Gronk.

"Baby Gronks girlfriend Livvy Dunne just took a picture with NFL standout WR Justin Jefferson. Is Livvy stepping out on Baby Gronk or just using Jettas for clout?!".

A few fans were also happy to see the two LSU icons together.

The duo posed similarly, casually dressed, as they hand gestured an 'L' to hype up the LSU Tigers. While Dunne is still playing with the LSU Tigers, Jefferson is one of their alums.

"Geaux Tigz!" the caption read.

Olivia Dunne was under fire after meeting baby Gronk

Apart from her recent photo with Jefferson, Dunne's connection to the NFL extends to baby Gronk.

Baby Gronk, whose real name is Madden San Miguel, was the talk of the town a few days ago. Of course, a meeting with Olivia Dunne only highlighted him more. Dunne not only met with Baby Gronk but also invited him to attend the university.

The exchange took place when Madden San Miguel was on the LSU campus.

Olivia Dunne with Madden San Miguel

"Hey are you that kid from the internet," Dunne asks.

As Madden responds with his name, Dunne ultimately asks him to come play for their college as well. Fans, on their end, weren't too happy with the invitation. They asked LSU and Dunne to at least wait untill Baby Gronk is 18 to invite him.

Olivia Dunne's viral content and millions of followers have already solidified a successful career path for her. She is reportedly earning millions from her Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) contracts as well.

