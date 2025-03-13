Van Jefferson's wife Samaria drops honest 3-word reaction to WR signing for $2,500,000 with Titans

Wide receiver Van Jefferson’s wife, Samaria Jefferson, took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a few posts to cheer for her husband’s new contract with the Tennessee Titans. The Titans have reportedly signed Jefferson to a one-year deal worth $2.5 million.

Excited by her husband’s return to Tennessee, she shared multiple posts about Jefferson’s signing and wrote a personal message for him:

"We’re going home."

Van Jefferson's wife, Samaria Jefferson, cherishes her husband's move to the Tennessee Titans

The original post was shared by AtoZ Sports on Tuesday and captioned:

"#Titans are signing WR Van Jefferson to a 1-year deal worth up to $2.5M. The Nashville native returns home! ⚔️ Per @jordanschultz"

Samaria’s message was a reference to their home state, as they hail from Tennessee. They attended Ravenwood High School near Nashville and began dating in September 2014. Their first date was at Hwy 55 Burgers in Tennessee.

In an exclusive interview with People in 2022, Samaria recalled her early years with Van and said:

"I've watched him play since high school and college. We went from being high school sweethearts, bringing our firstborn into the world, and then enduring what felt like the toughest, longest breakup."

Although Van had his daughter Bella with Samaria, he welcomed his first son, Vanchi, during this phase with his then-girlfriend. However, the couple reunited and married in 2020. They share four children, including three sons, Vanchi, Champ Curtis and Elijah.

Van Jefferson becomes father on a memorable night

Van Jefferson was drafted as the 57th overall pick by the LA Rams in the 2020 NFL draft. He made history on the night of the Super Bowl in 2022 by winning the Lombardi Trophy and becoming a father.

However, a decline in performance led to him being traded to the Atlanta Falcons midseason in 2023. He was later released and then played for the Pittsburgh Steelers after signing a one-year contract. He appeared in 17 games, starting 12, and recorded 24 receptions for 276 yards and two touchdowns.

Now returning home, the wideout gets a clean slate on a team holding the No. 1 draft pick in April.

