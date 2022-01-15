Viagra urges NFL players to consult doctors before following Bart Scott's bizarre advice to pop the blue pill

Former linebacker and current ESPN NFL analyst Bart Scott said, on a recent episode of ESPN’s morning show Get Up, to take the Viagra pill to help with blood circulation. He said the following on the morning show:

"Take some Viagra before the game, baby. That'll get that circulation going right. Viagra was first a heart medicine, right? So, it builds up circulation, which makes sure it gets circulation to the feet."

Yet, a company representative for Viagra states that the pill should only be taken for its intended purposes, even if the former linebacker promises it'll aid with blood circulation in cold temperatures. The representative released a statement, saying this:

"Viagra or Revatio, both of which contain sildenafil as an active ingredient, should only be used in the approved indications and always under the supervision of a physician.”

Scott’s comments and a statement from the pharmaceutical company came after Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen mentioned getting bad circulation in his feet in the cold. Allen said this with respect to blood circulation:

“I don't know why I get bad circulation within my feet. My toes get really cold, and they go numb a little bit, so keeping those suckers as warm and as dry as possible as well as the hands.”

The Bills signal caller went on to talk about the difficulty of playing in frigid conditions:

“It's not fun getting hit in the cold; it's not fun catching hard passes in the cold. Getting off the ground, it's a little more exhausting throughout the course of the game. ... Just trying to get used to that, and it's more of a mental barrier than it is a physical barrier, if anything.”

In his career, Allen has a record of 3-2 in games with cold temperatures, completing a little over half of his passes (50.3 completion percentage)

He averages 166.6 passing yards per game, tossing six touchdowns and seven interceptions in those five games.

Bart Scott and his NFL career

Former New York Jets LB Bart Scott

The linebacker went undrafted in 2002 out of Southern Illinois, signing with the Baltimore Ravens. In his seven seasons (2002-2008) in Baltimore, he played in 109 games and started 58 of them. He had 16 sacks with 448 combined tackles and three interceptions with the Ravens.

In 2009, he signed with the New York Jets and started 60 of his 63 games. He had nine sacks and 288 combined tackles.

As for the Viagra advice Scott gave, hopefully, Allen doesn’t get up the nerve to take the pill.

