"You forgot who daddy is" - Video of Baker Mayfield taunting Panthers OC Matt Rhule resurfaces

The Carolina Panthers traded for Baker Mayfield this week, sending the Cleveland Browns a conditional fifth-round pick for the quarterback. Mayfield fell out with the Browns following their pursuit and signing of Deshuan Watson and as a result, their relationship was beyond repair.

The Panthers were a side in need of some vibrancy and confidence under center. The gritty and determined Baker Mayfield could well be just what they need to change their fortunes.

His head coach with the Panthers will be Matt Rhule. A video from 2017 recently resurfaced where Baker Mayfield and Matt Rhule were on the same field together before the game. The Oklahoma Sooners faced the Baylor Bears and during the pregame warmup, Mayfield taunted:

"You forgot who daddy is. I'mma have to spank you."

Fortunately for the quarterback, the Sooners defeated the Bears 49-41. Mayfield threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead touchdown to seal the game.

On January 7, 2020, Rhule was hired to become the fifth head coach in franchise history for the Carolina Panthers. He coached at Baylor from 2017-2019.

He's only won five games in each of his two seasons coaching in the league, with a record of 10-23. As such, Rhule is considered a coach on the hot seat entering the 2022 season. If the Panthers have a disappointing season, he could be fired before the end of the campaign.

Baker Mayfield spent the last four seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He was drafted first overall in the 2018 NFL draft. He's 29-30 in his career as a starter and also has a playoff victory in 2020. This was the first Browns playoff victory in over 25 years.

While the two are already acquainted on the field, they'll most likely work together as Mayfield will likely be the starter.

Baker Mayfield's messy exit from the Cleveland Browns

The Browns were reportedly disappointed with Baker Mayfield. Despite playing with a shoulder injury, Cleveland were disappointed with his performance on the field and his behavior off it. They felt he wasn't the mature, strong leader that their locker room needed. ESPN’s Chris Mortenson reported that the Browns wanted to replace their mercurial quarterback, Baker Mayfield, with “an adult.”

In a questionable move, they gave up multiple first-round picks in exchange for Deshaun Watson. Watson refused to play for the Houston Texans last season and has multiple sexual misconduct cases pending against him in civil court.

It is undeniable that Mayfield did not handle the situation as well as he could have. He was quite vocal on social media and appeared on podcasts explaining his perspective and said a few things that did not sit well with the Browns.

In what looks to be a fascinating matchup in the opening week of the season, Mayfield's past and present face each other. The Carolina Panthers welcome the Cleveland Browns to Charlotte in what will doubtless be a fiery affair. With only two months until kick-off, we don't have long to wait.

