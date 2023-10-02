Video emerges of Taylor Swift's exact reaction to Travis Kelce's on-field exploits in Week 4 thriller vs Jets

Taylor Swift had terrific seats to support Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs during their Week 4 encounter against the New York Jets. Linked to the tight end for a few weeks, all eyes have been trained on the pop singer since her appearance at the Arrowhead Stadium in Week 3.

As the Chiefs won 23-20, everyone got the perfect opportunity to capture Taylor Swift's reaction to Kelce's game. While Patrick Mahomes went 18 of 30 for 203 yards and one TD, Kelce had six catches for 60 yards.

In the video shared online, Swift can be seen whispering to Blake Lively, who reacts to her with amusement. While one can't be sure of what the "Love Story" singer was saying, she does make animated gestures.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Most fans were endeared by the exchange, especially happy about Swift cheering Kelce on. Apart from Blake Lively, celebrities like Sabrina Carpenter, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds were also at the game.

In another clip, Taylor can be seen spending time with Travis Kelce's mother, Donna. Discussing their bond, a few fans were already making plans for the two:

Expand Tweet

Fans unhappy with excessive Taylor Swift coverage amid Travis Kelce linkup

For the past week, Taylor Swift supporting Travis Kelce has been in the spotlight. As the two spent time together, the cameras and news focused a lot of attention on them.

However, some fans were unhappy with the coverage, stating that Swift had ruined the NFL for them.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift haven't confirmed their relationship status. While on the "New Heights" podcast with brother Jason Kelce, the two-time Super Bowl champion spoke about Swift, stating that they would be keeping things private:

“What’s real is that it is my personal life, and I want to respect both of our lives, and she’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and you know, having fun during the NFL season on other guys shows like, like [The Pat] McAfee Show.”

It will be interesting to see if Swift attends the Chiefs' next game, which is against the 1-3 Minnesota Vikings.