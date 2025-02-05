VIDEO: Jaguars owner Shad Khan's $360,000,000 "Kismet" megayacht arrives in New Orleans for Super Bowl 59

Shad Khan's Jacksonville Jaguars are not playing in the Super Bowl after collapsing to 4-13 in the 2024 season. However, he has still made his arrival in New Orleans in a way that only the owner of a Super Bowl dynasty can afford.

On Tuesday, the Pakistani-American owner was spotted docking Kismet (Turkish for "fate" or "destiny"), his personal megayacht, along the Mississippi River in New Orleans, the host city of this week's Super Bowl LIX.

Valued at $360 million, the 400-foot vessel boasts the following amenities:

Three pools spread out over six decks

Four fireplaces

A spa complex featuring a sauna, hammam (Turkish bath), and cryogenic chamber

A gym, yoga studio, and basketball and pickleball courts

A helipad.

Who will be the Jaguars' new GM? Shad Khan loses a candidate, but gains two more

There is only one general manager vacancy left for 2025, and it resides in Duval County in Florida. Also on Tuesday, a few major developments occurred in Shad Khan's search for Trent Baalke's replacement.

First, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in the afternoon that the Jaguars had requested an interview with James Gladstone. The Los Angeles Rams' scouting director joined the organization in 2017 and was elevated to his current role in 2021, the same year they won Super Bowl LVI. Coen worked with him from 2018 (when they made Super Bowl LIII) to 2020, and again in 2022.

Next Mike Greenberg, assistant general manager for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, withdrew himself from consideration. Rick Stroud, an NFL columnist for the Tampa Bay Times, cited a reluctance to end one-and-a-half decades of service and loyalty to the Glazers and Jason Licht, with whom he won a Super Bowl in the 2020 season.

And finally, just minutes after Greenberg's withdrawal, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Josh Williams had also been approached for an interview. The San Francisco 49ers' scouting and football operations director joined the organization in 2011 alongside the then-recently hired Baalke and has served multiple roles since then, being elevated to his current role in 2024.

Besides Gladstone and Williams, the Jaguars have also requested interviews with the following candidates:

New York Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown

Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham

Cincinnati Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown

Los Angeles Chargers assistant general manager Chad Alexander.

Khan has said that he expects a decision to be made by the end of this month.

