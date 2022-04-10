WATCH: Video emerges of a young Dwayne Haskins dreaming of being a Buckeye one day

Earlier this morning, the NFL world mourned the tragic loss of quarterback Dwayne Haskins, age 24. He was struck by a truck this morning while crossing the highway after his motorcycle ran out of gas, per multiple sources.

A video that dates back to May 17, 2008, emerged this morning of Haskins visiting the Ohio State campus as a young kid.

The cameraman asked the future NFL quarterback what he thought, and he responded by saying:

"This is awesome. I'm going to college here."

RIP.

Fast forward eight years, and he was on the Ohio State Buckeyes as a redshirt-Freshman. He spoke that into existence while becoming a college star for the Buckeyes.

Dwayne Haskins wanted to be a Buckeye and became a Buckeye legend

Big Ten Championship - Northwestern v Ohio State

Haskins redshirted his freshman season. Then, he saw limited action during his sophomore season. When he won the starting job in 2018, he displayed his skillset and had one of the best seasons ever for a Buckeye.

He set OSU's single-season record for passing TDs (50). He also set OSU's single-season record for passing YDs (4,831 and was a 2018 Heisman finalist and took home the 2019 Rose Bowl MVP).

In 2018, he led the Buckeyes to an impressive 13-1 record, while completing more than 70 percent of his passes while throwing for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns with just eight interceptions.

He was named a 2018 Heisman Trophy finalist for his remarkable season. He finished third in voting behind Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama and Kyler Murray of Oklahoma, who won the trophy that year.

In his career at Ohio State, Haskins threw for 5,396 yards and 54 touchdowns to just 9 interceptions and added four rushing touchdowns.

Haskins was a 2019 first-round selection and was drafted by the Washington Redskins with the 15th-overall pick.

He saw his first action in Week 4 when the team benched Case Keenum. Haskins finished his rookie season 2-5, starting in 7 games while throwing for 1,365 yards and seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. Haskins struggled in his second season going, 1-5, and was eventually released from Washington and signed with Pittsburgh on January 21, 2021.

He was named the third-string quarterback behind Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph.

On March 11, 2022, the Steelers placed an original-round restricted free agent tender on Haskins, and he signed a one-year contract on March 16. He had a chance to compete for the Steelers' starting job at quarterback this year.

We here at Sportskeeda send our deepest condolences to Dwayne Haskins' loved ones during this difficult time.

Edited by Windy Goodloe