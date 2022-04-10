5 best moments from Dwayne Haskins' Buckeyes career

Dwayne Haskins is a legend around The Ohio State University for what he accomplished during his run as the Bukeyes' starting quarterback.

His 2018 college football season was one of the best in school history. Here are the top five moments from Haskins' brief but dominant run with one of the best college football programs in the country.

David Gardner @byDavidGardner RIP to Dwayne Haskins. He said he was gonna go to Ohio State the first time he stepped foot on campus as a little kid. And he became a Buckeye legend.

#5 - Finishing in the top three in the 2018 Heisman Trophy race

Dwayne Haskins, Kyler Murray and Tua Tagovailoa at the 2018 Heisman Trophy Presentation.

Haskins put together an incredible 2018 college football season that was one of the greatest statistical seasons by any quarterback in Ohio State football history.

He helped the Buckeyes earn an impressive 13-1 record while completing more than 70 percent of his passes for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns against just eight interceptions.

The excellent season earned Haskins a nomination for the 2018 Heisman Trophy and he was selected as one of the finalists to win the award. He ended up finishing third in the voting behind Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama, who finished second, and Kyler Murray of Oklahoma, who won the trophy that year.

#4 - Winning the starting quarterback job over Joe Burrow

NFL quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Dwayne Haskins.

The Ohio State Buckeyes had a legitimate quarterback competition prior to the 2018 college football season. With the departure of JT Barrett, it would be either Haskins or Joe Burrow who would earn the job as the starting quarterback.

While both quarterbacks showed plenty of promise, it was Haskins who was named the starting quarterback by head coach Urban Meyer. Burrow would eventually transfer to LSU, where he would get an opportunity to be a starter.

Pittsburgh Steelers @steelers We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Dwayne Haskins.



#3 - Winning the 2018 Big Ten Conference Championship

Dwayne Haskins and Urban Meyer at the Big Ten Championship.

Haskins helped lead the Buckeyes to an impressive 11-1 record in the regular season of the 2018 college football season. They earned the best record and the regular season title for the Big Ten Conference, one of the most competitive conferences in the entire country.

A strong season earned Ohio State a spot in the Big Ten Conference Championship game, where they defeated Northwestern.

Haskins completed 83 percent of his passes for 499 yards and five touchdowns while being named the MVP of the game. He was also named the Big Ten Conference Player of the Year for his strong 2018 season.

#2 - Winning the 2019 Rose Bowl game and MVP

Ohio State Buckeyes win the Rose Bowl.

After winning the Big Ten Conference Championship, the Buckeyes would go on to defeat the PAC12 Conference Champions, the Washington Huskies, in the Rose Bowl.

Haskins put together another solid postseason performance by throwing for 251 yards and three touchdowns while again being named the MVP of the game. Ohio State completed their season with an excellent 13-1 overall record.

#1 - Being selected in the 2019 NFL Draft

Dwayne Haskins at the 2019 NFL Combine.

Dwayne Haskins' ultimate goal while playing out his college football career was to eventually get drafted into the NFL. He accomplished that goal with his strong 2018 season, the only season spent as a starting quarterback at Ohio State.

After a strong showing at the 2019 NFL Combine, Haskins moved up many teams' draft boards. He was eventually selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Washington Football Team.

