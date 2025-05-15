VIDEO: Vikings stars J.J. McCarthy and Justin Jefferson turn heads at Timberwolves-Warriors NBA playoffs game in Minnesota

Vikings stars J.J. McCarthy and Justin Jefferson were spotted watching the Timberwolves-Warriors NBA game on Wednesday while the NFL announced its schedule.

J.J. McCarthy and Justin Jefferson, who were in stylish outfits, were applauded as they walked in to watch the game. The Vikings fan page shared a video on the NFL stars from the game on X (formerly Twitter), writing:

"Justin Jefferson and JJ McCarthy are in attendance for tonight’s Timberwolves game!"

J.J. McCarthy wore a black T-shirt and matching pants and a cap while Jefferson wore a peach-colored jacket and goggles.

The Timberwolves, meanwhile, saw off the Golden State Warriors 121-110 in Game 5 on Wednesday night to reach the Western Conference finals.

NFL highlights Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy in major announcement

Ben Goessling shared his thoughts on the Vikings' schedule for the season and QB J.J. McCarthy, tweeting:

"4 night games, 7 on national TV (including 4 of 5 to start). League believes McCarthy will be interesting early."

He said about the Vikings' schedule:

"We knew the degree of difficulty would go up with the AFC North and NFC East on the schedule, and things will change through the year, but at first blush, this is one of the toughest schedules I can remember on my 14 years on the beat. Four post-bye opponents combined for 52 wins last year."

This offseason, J.J. McCarthy has spent time playing golf. In March, he shared some pictures of his outing playing at El Camaleón Mayakoba Golf Club.

"The One-Eyed Swashbuckling Swingers had a blast," he captioned the post.

J.J. McCarthy was drafted as the 10th pick in round one of the Vikings in the 2024 NFL Draft. But the QB missed his entire rookie season because of a knee injury, suffered in August.

In college football, he has been pretty impressive and recorded 2,991 yards in passing and 22 TDs in 2023 while playing for Michigan. He was the 2023 CFP national champion and 2024 Rose Bowl Offensive MVP.

