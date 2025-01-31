Vikings' Camryn Bynum drops 2-word message for Terry Crews after using iconic 'White Chicks' celebration

Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum may not be a Pro Bowler this season, but he is part of the program. And he appreaciates it very well.

On Thursday, just some hours before the beginning of the Pro Bowl Games, the NFL X account posted a video of actor and former defensive end Terry Crews reacting to footage of Bynum and a fellow Viking celebrating a touchdown with the dance from the movie "White Chicks."

Upon seeing the clip of Crews, who starred in "White Chicks," calling it the most iconic TD celebration of all time, the safety responded:

"Legendary MOVIEEEEEE" (cry-laughing emoji, fire emoji, and three film clapper emojis)

Camryn Bynum finished the 2024 regular season with 96 tackles (54 solo), two tackles for loss, three interceptions, ten pass breakups, and two fumble recoveries. He also had three tackles (one solo) in the Vikings' wild card loss against the Los Angeles Rams.

Where will Camryn Bynum play in 2025?

As a non-first-rounder, Camryn Bynum is not entitled to a fifth-year option, thus making him a free agent when the new league year commences in March. And he has a bevy of options.

One would be to remain with the Vikings, as Minnesota Sports Fan's Ted Schwerzler implores, especially with rumblings about Harrison Smith retiring after a long and storied career:

"Bynum is going to command a significant pay increase, and he understands that may not come with the Vikings... If the secondary is to have a level of continuity, then keeping Bynum around in the vein of Smith’s tenure makes a good deal of sense."

And there has been some positive developmenbt to that. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, he and the front office under general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah "have had discussions about an extension. And "while nothing has materialized, both sides are open to it, and this could get done before mid-March."

PFF's Mason Cameron, meanwhile, has him leaving for one of two AFC South strugglers. The Jacksonville Jaguars are already set at cornerback with Jarrian Jones, Tyson Campbell, and Montaric Brown; but they could use help at safety beside Andrew Wingard should Andre Cisco leave in free agency.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans also look set at cornerback with L'Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie. However, a potential departure by Quandre Diggs will leave the team short on safety support for Amani Hooker.

