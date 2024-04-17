Vikings Draft Rumors: Kevin O'Connell stays put at No. 23 to land 45-touchdown Heisman Trophy finalist

The Minnesota Vikings have a major part to play in the 2024 NFL Draft. The team stockpiled first-round picks in order to make a major trade up, and while it's unclear who they're looking for, the one thing that is clear currently is that they're desperate for a quarterback.

In Peter Schrager's latest mock draft, however, the NFL analyst thinks that the Vikings will walk away with a first-round quarterback - but no trade up will be necessary for picking Bo Nix, from Oregon, with the 23rd pick:

He's as accurate as they come, having just set the FBS record this past season with a completion percentage of 77.45. Smart processor, too. These are things that will be very highly valued by offensive coaches and QB gurus. That's Kevin O'Connell. That's Sean Payton. I could see Nix playing for either of those master tacticians.

Will there be a quarterback run at the top of the 2024 NFL Draft?

Unless a disaster occurs, the top three picks will all be quarterbacks - Caleb Williams is certain to go to the Chicago Bears, while the Washington Commanders will be able to pick between Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels.

Whoever survives will be the third overall pick - it's unclear, however, if the New England Patriots will be the ones to draft after head coach Jerod Mayo said that the team would look at all options. Teams like the Minnesota Vikings and the New York Giants would jump at the opportunity.

The 2024 NFL Draft is set to be one of the most exciting in recent memory, especially if J.J. McCarthy somehow finds himself available after pick 5. There will be a huge market for his services, even if he's not as good as the top three players from the quarterback class.

With teams could the Vikings trade with?

Depending on how the start of the draft shakes out, possibilities include the New England Patriots, the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Vikings must get into the top 5 to prevent the New York Giants from walking away with a top quarterback without paying anything.

