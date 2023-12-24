Jake Browning had a brutal game as the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Bengals 34-11. It was a blowout and much of it had to do with the Cincinnati quarteback's performance.

He was having a small honeymoon period coming into this game. After the Bengals lost Joe Burrow for the season, few thought that they would be able to keep competing for the playoffs. Instead, Jake Browning came in and took them to an 8-6 record before the match today and they were firmly in the conversation to make the postseason.

But today saw a dip in form. He threw for 335 yards, which looks great at first glance. But he thew three interceptions to go with one touchdown and was sacked three times.

That was a cause of glee not only in Pittsburgh but also in Minnesota. Jake Browning used to play for the Vikings but was cut by them in 2021. After Bengals' 24-27 win over his former team, he opened up about how much it meant to him to overcome them. He was filmed shouting at the camera,

“You should have never f**king cut me!”

Vikings fans get the chance to fire back at Jake Browning after his performance against the Steelers

Vikings fans got the opportunity to respond to him after his outburst last week because of his poor performance today. They took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to let him know what they felt. They used his interceptions today as the reason for why they cut him. Here are some of the best responses.

Bengals still in the hunt for playoffs but falling fast

When the business end of the season is near, every win or loss is magnified. The Bengals were sitting pretty after last week and were in the playoff spots. They could have used this game to solidify that position. Instead, after this loss that leaves them at 8-7, they have fallen to the bottom of the AFC North and 10th in the conference, pending upcoming games.

The Steelers now have the same win-loss as them and climbed above the Bengals. This was a game Cincinnati had to win and Jake Browning chose to have his worst game at the wrong time. Pittburgh was coming off three straight losses and were there for the taking. Instead, now they have to play the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns in their next two games and try to beat teams with a better record than them to make the postseason.