Two Minnesota Vikings first-round picks from different eras got together as J.J. McCarthy met Tommy Kramer. The similarities don't stop there.

Just as the Michigan quarterback is following in the footsteps of Kirk Cousins, who had established himself as the franchise quarterback, the senior player was once the heir-presumptive to Fran Tarkenton. Both also sport the number 9 jersey.

Hence, the meeting of these two players and the subsequent post by Tommy Kramer got the Vikings fans feeling good. The former Minnesota quarterback tweeted:

"I met the Vikings new QB today. Very nice young man, really looking forward to watching him play."

The positive vibes between the former and future quarterbacks certainly made Vikings fans happy, and they took to the social media platform to air their views, some of which are given below.

People also appreciated how sweet the exchange was and hoped that their new quarterback could match the previous player's legacy. Here are some more reactions.

"Man I hope J.J. does well at QB. He appears to be a well-mannered, humble, and respectful guy. A good choice to become a face of the franchise, if he succeeds."

"Neat! I love the Vikings' amazing history and legacy of players. I believe it's important for each year's incoming class of players to interact with them."

"Thanks for sharing this, TK. Nice to see some candid stuff from the new @Vikings QB. Let's hope he can deliver."

Tommy Kramer's Vikings legacy a tough one to follow for J.J. McCarthy

J.J. McCarthy might have won the National Championship right before entering the NFL. But in the exchange above, he was talking to a man who is in the College Football Hall of Fame, and his NFL legacy in Minnesota is even more sparkling.

Tommy Kramer was named to the list of the 50 Greatest Vikings and with good reason. He was the NFL Comeback Player of the Year and a Pro Bowler in 1986 and was part of the team for 13 years from 1977 onwards. He began his professional career with a bang when he was also named to the All-Rookie Team.

J.J. McCarthy will wear the same number nine that Tommy Kramer did. And if he's not one of the best rookie quarterbacks immediately, he will be unfavorably compared to the former Vikings great.

However, if there's any solace for the former Michigan player, it's that as good as Kramer might have been, he could not deliver the Super Bowl to Minnesota. Hence, nobody has achieved the ultimate dream for the Vikings fans. J.J. McCarthy could yet turn out to be the first one to do so.