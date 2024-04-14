Vikings GM dishes out on game plan to replace Kirk Cousins in NFL Draft

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah gave hints about how the Minnesota Vikings plan to approach the upcoming NFL draft and replace Kirk Cousins. The veteran quarterback signed with the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason, which means that the NFC North team has a hole at the biggest position on the field.

Adofo-Mensah said that while the focus will undoubtedly be on replacing Kirk Cousins, the Vikings will be approaching this with the understanding that the entire team needs to be strengthened for them to have a chance to compete. He said:

"I know we talk about quarterback a lot — it is the most important position in our sport — but it’s the most important position in a team sport. It’s not just getting the quarterback right, it’s getting the quarterback right and the team around it.

"If you look at our offseason, in a sense it’s kind of the goal. Between quarterback assets and everything else, I think our draft will follow the same suit."

Reading between the lines to understand what the Vikings will do to replace Kirk Cousins in NFL Draft

The Minnesota Vikings have the 11th pick in this year's NFL Draft. Given that the top three teams in the 2024 NFL Draft are the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, and New England Patriots, all of whom want quarterbacks, it is unlikely that the franchise will get their first choice in that position.

But someone like J.J. McCarthy, who has impressed the Vikings, might still be available at the fourth spot if, for example, Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels are the ones taken with the first three picks.

The Arizona Cardinals hold the fourth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and do not need a quarterback. So, they might be willing to trade back with Minnesota but will want some other high picks in exchange.

What the Vikings general manager seems to be suggesting through his comments about building a team around the quarterback is that they will not be pressured into giving too many picks to trade up. Effectively, what Adofo-Mensah seems to be telegraphing is that a J.J. McCarthy with no top players around him is worse than a Michael Penix Jr. with some great weapons.

Reinforcing that comment was another comment about meeting multiple leaders in the quarterback selection process:

"We saw a lot of great leaders, and none of them are the same. And that’s OK. You can be the quiet leader. You can be the fiery leader. You can be the lead-by-example guy. It doesn’t matter."

The Minnesota fans should set their expectations accordingly.