Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah "excited about" J.J. McCarthy as QB prepares to win Vikings' starting job

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has put the name ‘J.J. McCarthy’ and the term ‘starting quarterback’ in the same sentence. In a media interview at the NFL owners meeting with NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Wednesday, Adofo-Mensah said he is ‘excited about’ McCarthy being the Vikings' starting quarterback for a long time.

Ad

“He's somebody with a positive attitude, the way he cares about his teammates, all those different things that we want to be our starting quarterback for a long time … So we're excited about him and what he's brought.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He also said that when they were considering him in the draft last year, they liked a lot of his physical traits but also highlighted his work ethic as one of the reasons the Vikings moved up to draft him:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“We're excited about J.J. McCarthy. Somebody that we identified in the draft process last year is somebody not just from an arm talent, athleticism, but a processing standpoint, but just a work ethic. You know, we talk a lot about leadership and having your quarterback embody what your culture is."

Ad

The Vikings traded up one spot to snag J.J. McCarthy with the 10th pick in last year’s draft. He was coming off leading the Michigan Wolverines on their national championship title run, their first since 1997.

McCarthy looked the part, impressing in his lone preseason performance. Unfortunately, the quarterback was lost to a season-ending meniscus injury that he suffered during that game and has been rehabbing and biding his chance to reclaim the starting quarterback position.

Ad

With last year’s surprise story of Sam Darnold now in Seattle, the path looked clear for McCarthy. However, Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell have been hesitant to name the second-year player as their definitive starting quarterback for next season.

It has subsequently led to rumors about four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers waiting on the Vikings to make him an offer. This statement by Adofo-Mensah could be the first step to taking the leap of faith and naming McCarthy as their starting quarterback.

Ad

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is in line for a contract extension

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, now entering his fourth season as general manager of the Minnesota Vikings, is also in line for his own contract renewal. He is entering the final year of a contract that he signed in 2022 and is expected to get a new one after doing a decent job thus far.

Ad

He has hit on players like Jordan Addison in the draft while missing on 2022 first-round pick Lewis Cine. Extending star wide receiver Justin Jefferson last year now looks like a great decision in hindsight, considering how much the rate for non-quarterbacks has gone up this offseason.

This season, he signed free agents like Ryan Kelly, Will Fries, Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback