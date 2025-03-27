Vikings GM Kwesi Odofo-Mensah explains how Aaron Rodgers' pursuit "ended"

Aaron Rodgers was released by the New York Jets on March 12, the first day of the new league year. The four-time NFL MVP has been linked to the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency.

While the Giants have addressed the position by signing Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson, it appears the Vikings are also no longer an option. General manager Kwesi Odofo-Mensah discussed the team's conversation with the future Pro Football Hall of Famer on Wednesday, stating:

"I think we got to a place where we just said, everybody was transparent, but right now we feel good about where we're going, and that's really how it ended. It's ultimately up to him, it's hard to talk about a player who's not under contract for our team and who isn't a member of this team. It's ultimately up to him what he decides to do with his future, but that's kind of where we left it."

Odofo-Mensah added:

"I know [Vikings coach] Kevin [O'Connell] and him have a great relationship still, they'll still have a relationship and keep talking, but right now I'm focused on the two players that are in our room right now and my personnel process going forward."

While the Vikings talked with Rodgers this offseason, Odofo-Mensah noted that the outcome they are hoping for is that J.J. McCarthy emerges as their starter. The tenth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft tore his meniscus in last year's preseason, ending his rookie year prematurely.

Antonio Brown claims that Aaron Rodgers will join the Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers appears to be down to one final suitor as the Minnesota Vikings seem to be content with handing the starting job to J.J. McCarthy. Antonio Brown took to X following Russell Wilson's signing with the New York Giants to reiterate his claim that the four-time NFL MVP will join the Pittsburgh Steelers, tweeting:

"People can keep doubting… Aaron Rodgers is a Steeler Has been a Steeler And Antonio Brown & CTESPN was the 1st to report it…"

Brown has been claiming that Rodgers will join the Steelers for over two weeks. The star quarterback returned from a torn Achilles in 2024, throwing for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 63.0% of his pass attempts. He ranked eighth in the NFL in passing yards and tied for seventh in passing touchdowns.

