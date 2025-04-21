Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell drops 3-word update on J.J. McCarthy's injury status

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell has revealed a major update on the injury status of QB J.J. McCarthy.

On Monday, NFL analyst for 'The Athletic' Alec Lewis took to X to highlight how O'Connell is confident about McCarthy's current progress from his injury.

"Full. No limitations." O'Connell stated about the availability of his QB.

McCarthy was originally drafted in the first round, No. 10 overall by the Vikings in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, in the 2024 preseason, McCarthy suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee, something that ultimately required surgery and for the rookie to miss the entire 2024 campaign.

Although 2024 season starting QB Sam Darnold had a phenomenal year with the Vikings, the Minnesota franchise decided to allow Darnold to enter free agency and leave the club. He eventually signed with the Seattle Seahawks, another sign that the Vikings had full confidence in McCarthy being their QB of the future moving forward.

McCarthy's last full season came in 2023 when he won a National Championship with the Michigan Wolverines. That season, he had 3,193 total yards, 25 total touchdowns, and only four interceptions for the Wolverines. Due to that strong campaign, McCarthy was the Big Ten Quarterback of the Year, and a First-team All-Big Ten in 2023.

Will J.J. McCarthy succeed as starting QB of the Minnesota Vikings?

McCarthy is entering arguably the best situation for any QB in the entire National Football League. The Vikings have one of the best offensive minded head coaches in the league in Kevin O'Connell. Furthermore, the team has a strong defensive unit as well.

However, the most important aspect that can help McCarthy the most is the elite options on the offensive unit. Superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson is arguably the best non-QB in the entire league, and Jordan Addison, Aaron Jones, and T.J. Hockenson are some of the best players in the NFL at their respective positions as well.

The combination of these aspects make the Vikings one of the best teams in the NFL heading into the 2025 campaign. As a result, though the situation is a great one, that also means expectations will be sky high for McCarthy in his first full season as the starting QB of the organization.

