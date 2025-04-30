Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell gets real on rookie Donovan Jackson being the missing piece to team's Super Bowl roster

The Minnesota Vikings believe they’ve found a foundational piece in rookie guard Donovan Jackson, and head coach Kevin O’Connell isn’t being subtle about it.

Speaking on the Up & Adams Show, O’Connell praised Jackson as a seasoned physical player who fits what Minnesota needs to strengthen its offensive front.

“Donovan, to me, jumped out through the process,” O’Connell said. “I mean, this guy’s played a lot of football at guard. He’s been physical. He’s very strong. 32 reps on the bench. He’s got all the size and length that you look for to have to fight the fight against, you know, world-class rushers now, in our league.”

Jackson, selected No. 24 overall out of Ohio State, was one of the most experienced interior linemen in the draft. O’Connell emphasized his football intelligence and intangibles, pointing to Jackson’s unselfishness during the pre-draft process as another sign the rookie is NFL-ready.

“Let’s not forget, this is a guy in his ‘draft season’ where you’re trying to really be the best teammate you can be,” O’Connell added. “We see a clear development plan and path for them to becoming really good NFL players. And it’s on us as coaches to make it come to life.”

A missing piece for a Super Bowl-caliber roster?

Jackson arrives as the Vikings attempt to fortify an offensive line tasked with protecting first-round quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who is expected to compete for the starting job as a rookie. The team has publicly expressed confidence in the group’s long-term ceiling. O’Connell’s tone suggested Jackson could be the final piece in building a unit capable of anchoring a Super Bowl run.

During the interview, host Kay Adams called Minnesota’s roster “ready to go” and asked O’Connell whether Jackson was part of what could complete the championship equation. Though the coach didn’t directly say Jackson was the missing piece, his remarks signaled belief in the lineman’s upside and the organization’s ability to coach him into that role.

Critics of the Vikings’ 2025 draft class noted the team didn’t address its secondary early, but analysts widely praised the Jackson pick as a strong value fit. He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2024 and was known for his durability, strength, and leadership in the Ohio State locker room.

Jackson has not spoken publicly since draft night, but he’s expected to join team workouts later this week. If O’Connell’s evaluation holds up, the Vikings may have landed more than a solid guard. They may have found a tone-setter for a team chasing the franchise’s first Super Bowl title.

