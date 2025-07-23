Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell gives clear verdict on JJ McCarthy's stance after replacing Sam Darnold

The Minnesota Vikings will have a new starting quarterback in 2025 as JJ McCarthy replaces Sam Darnold.Darnold led the Vikings to the playoffs, but he left in free agency for the Seattle Seahawks, as Minnesota will turn to McCarthy. The Vikings selected McCarthy 10th overall in 2024 and will be starting in his second year after he tore his meniscus last season.Ahead of his first year as a starting quarterback in the NFL, Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell has full confidence in McCarthy.&quot;He's absolutely had a phenomenal offseason, from the time before the offseason program started through the nine weeks that we were allowed to be on the grass, and then I think it's been awesome this summer seeing these guys getting together, working. You feel the energy and the enthusiasm not only that J.J. has brought to the group, but that they're reciprocating right back to him,&quot; O'Connell said.Despite being injured last season, McCarthy was able to watch from the sidelines and learn from Darnold and O'Connell.After a year of learning, McCarthy will now take over as the Vikings' quarterback with plenty of expectations of leading Minnesota to the playoffs.Kevin O'Connell has high expectations for JJ McCarthyJJ McCarthy will be the Minnesota Vikings' starting quarterback in 2025, and coach Kevin O'Connell has plenty of confidence in him.O'Connell knows a lot will be asked of McCarthy, but he says the QB also has to manage the game and help Minnesota win games.“People want to talk about the game-manager position,” O’Connell said, via The Athletic. “All 32 (starters) better manage the game, or you’re going to lose. I think we can simulate that.”McCarthy did help Michigan win the national title, so he knows what it takes to win. He will also be part of a new-look Vikings roster that has hopes of winning the NFC North.“The idea is that this is the type of team that can show up to a fight — not knowing what the fight is going to be — and be the last one standing,” general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said. “We wanted to build the type of team that was versatile, that could win in different ways. And we think we’ve done that.”McCarthy and Minnesota will open its 2025 NFL season on Sept. 8 against the Chicago Bears.