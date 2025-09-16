Vikings insider predicts doom on J.J. McCarthy's future after ankle injury as Carson Wentz takes over QB1 role

The Minnesota Vikings will start a different quarterback in Week 3. J.J. McCarthy suffered a high ankle sprain during their Week 2 loss against the Atlanta Falcons, and he's set to miss a few weeks. The 2024 first-round pick has played in just two games in his career.The starter for the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 will be Carson Wentz. The former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is on his sixth team for the past six seasons. His career has gone downwards after a great start with the Eagles, and he signed with the Vikings just before the season.However, he does possess something that McCarthy misses: experience. And for Vikings insider Judd Zulgad, who's not impressed with the play from the second-year quarterback so far, good games from Carson Wentz could make him the full-time starter for the rest of the season:&quot;It's gonna be interesting. And given how this team is constructed, cause if this was just sort of a bad team, and McCarthy was given the keys, and they're like 'hey, kid, whatever happens, happens, but we just want you to develop'. But this team just doesn't have that. This team has a certain amount of pressure to win. So if Carson Wentz wins, I don't think you can take him away. This is going to put them in a really, really interesting place if he plays well.&quot;J.J. McCarthy's injury is likely to keep him out for 2-4 weeksA high ankle sprain is never an injury to heal in just one week. Head coach Kevin O'Connell wanted to make sure that Wentz is likely to play due to McCarthy's injury; this is not a benching related to performance, as he explained to reporters during a Monday press conference:&quot;Obviously tough news there, so we've got our work cut out for us. [...] It was pretty crushing this morning to hear. For J.J., he's in a long process, a long journey right now where there's going to be some ups and downs. And as a team, I think our ability to play a little bit more consistent around him on the offensive side, we've got to find a way to eliminate those and limit them in any way possible&quot;McCarthy had a tough night against the Atlanta Falcons, completing just 11 of 21 passes for 158 yards and two interceptions. The Vikings lost 22-6.