  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Vikings insider rips Colin Cowherd for J.J. McCarthy criticism on throwing interceptions at minicamp

Vikings insider rips Colin Cowherd for J.J. McCarthy criticism on throwing interceptions at minicamp

By Orlando Silva
Modified Jun 12, 2025 22:57 GMT
Vikings insider rips Colin Cowherd for J.J. McCarthy criticism on throwing interceptions at minicamp (Image credit: Imagn)
Vikings insider rips Colin Cowherd for J.J. McCarthy criticism on throwing interceptions at minicamp (Image credit: Imagn)

Colin Cowherd raised many eyebrows on Wednesday when he went against J.J. McCarthy again. The veteran analyst has repeatedly said that he's not a fan of the former Michigan Wolverines quarterback, finding new ways to diminish his potential impact on the Minnesota Vikings and the league.

Ad

Vikings reporter Matthew Coller has seemingly had enough of Cowherd and clapped back at the analyst's criticism of McCarthy, implying that his takes or leads could be easily rebuked if he spoke with reporters watching Minnesota's practices.

"There are real reporters here at Vikings practice my man. Feel free to book any one of us if you’d like to know how JJ McCarthy has looked."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During Wednesday's edition of his "The Herd" show, Cowherd unloaded on McCarthy's abilities. He didn't mention any weakness in his game, but instead, questioned if the lack of "wow-factor" elite traits could cost him his career.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“There’s so much mystery [surrounding JJ McCarthy]. Why does Minnesota keep flirting with other quarterbacks and there are too many conflicting reports with McCarthy. There’s a lot of stuff I don’t know. I feel sometimes there’s a little bit of a spin job here.”
Ad
“To be a great franchise quarterback … there’s got to be a trait. There has to be a wow trait," Cowherd said while mentioning Patrick Mahomes’ arm talent, Lamar Jackson's athleticism, Joe Burrow’s composure and Justin Herbert’s power arm. "You start stacking up these quarterbacks, there’s a trait, like (John) Elway – arm, (Dan) Marino – arm, Aaron Rodgers – arm and release.”
Ad

He added:

“(McCarthy) doesn’t have a big arm. His arm is considered modest. It’s a middle of the pack arm, middle of the pack escapability. In fact, they question his release. His release, at times, can be a little bit plodding.”

Peter Schrager says J.J. McCarthy carries higher expectations than Caleb Williams

On Sunday, ESPN analyst Peter Schrager discussed the expectations J.J. McCarthy and Caleb Williams, two second-year quarterbacks, carry into the 2025 NFL season. Despite sitting out his rookie year due to a torn meniscus, Schrager believes McCarthy has more to prove than Williams.

Ad
"Think there's more pressure for J.J. McCarthy, the second-year quarterback on Minnesota," Schrager said. "More pressure on him for success right away than there is on Caleb Williams."

He explained that with coach Kevin O'Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah putting their faith in McCarthy to lead the team the same way Sam Darnold did last season, they can be successful with a much younger quarterback.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.
He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.

Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career.

Know More

Vikings Nation! Check out the latest Minnesota Vikings Schedule and dive into the Vikings Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Orlando Silva
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications