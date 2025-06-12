Vikings insider rips Colin Cowherd for J.J. McCarthy criticism on throwing interceptions at minicamp

Colin Cowherd raised many eyebrows on Wednesday when he went against J.J. McCarthy again. The veteran analyst has repeatedly said that he's not a fan of the former Michigan Wolverines quarterback, finding new ways to diminish his potential impact on the Minnesota Vikings and the league.

Vikings reporter Matthew Coller has seemingly had enough of Cowherd and clapped back at the analyst's criticism of McCarthy, implying that his takes or leads could be easily rebuked if he spoke with reporters watching Minnesota's practices.

"There are real reporters here at Vikings practice my man. Feel free to book any one of us if you’d like to know how JJ McCarthy has looked."

During Wednesday's edition of his "The Herd" show, Cowherd unloaded on McCarthy's abilities. He didn't mention any weakness in his game, but instead, questioned if the lack of "wow-factor" elite traits could cost him his career.

“There’s so much mystery [surrounding JJ McCarthy]. Why does Minnesota keep flirting with other quarterbacks and there are too many conflicting reports with McCarthy. There’s a lot of stuff I don’t know. I feel sometimes there’s a little bit of a spin job here.”

“To be a great franchise quarterback … there’s got to be a trait. There has to be a wow trait," Cowherd said while mentioning Patrick Mahomes’ arm talent, Lamar Jackson's athleticism, Joe Burrow’s composure and Justin Herbert’s power arm. "You start stacking up these quarterbacks, there’s a trait, like (John) Elway – arm, (Dan) Marino – arm, Aaron Rodgers – arm and release.”

He added:

“(McCarthy) doesn’t have a big arm. His arm is considered modest. It’s a middle of the pack arm, middle of the pack escapability. In fact, they question his release. His release, at times, can be a little bit plodding.”

Peter Schrager says J.J. McCarthy carries higher expectations than Caleb Williams

On Sunday, ESPN analyst Peter Schrager discussed the expectations J.J. McCarthy and Caleb Williams, two second-year quarterbacks, carry into the 2025 NFL season. Despite sitting out his rookie year due to a torn meniscus, Schrager believes McCarthy has more to prove than Williams.

"Think there's more pressure for J.J. McCarthy, the second-year quarterback on Minnesota," Schrager said. "More pressure on him for success right away than there is on Caleb Williams."

He explained that with coach Kevin O'Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah putting their faith in McCarthy to lead the team the same way Sam Darnold did last season, they can be successful with a much younger quarterback.

