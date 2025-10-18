Vikings' Isaiah Rodgers makes his feelings known on "revenge game" narrative as star CB goes against former team Eagles

  • home icon
By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 18, 2025 01:49 GMT
NFL: SEP 21 Bengals at Vikings - Source: Getty
Isaiah Rodgers plays his former team on Sunday - Source: Getty

Isaiah Rodgers is welcoming his former team this Sunday, and he is not making it out to be what fans and the media think it will be seen as.

The cornerback's Minnesota Vikings face the Philadelphia Eagles, with whom he won a Super Bowl last season. And amidst the "revenge game" narratives, he downplayed them when speaking inside the locker room on Friday:

"I'm trying to make the game bigger than it has to be. It's not 'Isaiah Rodgers' revenge game' or anything like that. It's all love for me over there."
He also revealed that he and the Eagles' front office had been talking "back and forth for a couple months" during the offseason before the Vikings secured his services with a two-year, $15-million deal:

"They were definitely the only team I was conversing with at the time... But I ended up here."
Rodgers had addressed said departure during DeVonta Smith's celebrity softball game in the offseason:

“It was hard, but things happen in this business. You never know. It was a smooth process, but at the end of the day you have to do what’s best for your family.”

SI report reveals Eagles had a chance to keep Isaiah Rodgers for 2025 season

Indeed, a report released on Tuesday by Sports Illustrated's Ed Kracz revealed that keeping Isaiah Rodgers, which had been among general manager Howie Roseman's biggest priorities in the offseason, was doable given the fairly low amount of money involved:

"It's unclear whether Rodgers’ representation ever gave the Eagles a chance to match the offer, but it's likely the Eagles would have at least matched since $7.5 million per year for two years wasn't an exorbitant amount even in an offseason where the organization preached fiscal sanity."

However, he ultimately took a different path and went where he could earn more money (even if only slightly) and have a guaranteed opportunity to start:

"What is clear is that, instead of returning, he took the Super Bowl ring he won during his time in Philly and split. Never mind that the Eagles took a chance on him just days after the NFL suspended him for violating its gambling policy and stuck by him while serving his one-year suspension."

Kickoff for the Eagles-Vikings game is at 1 PM ET/12 PM CT on Fox.

