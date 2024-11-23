Vikings' J.J. McCarthy leverages virtual reality to keep QB skills sharp during injury rehab

While J.J. McCarthy is still recovering from his torn meniscus, the Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback has befriended virtual reality. Last week, offensive coordinator Wes Phillips reported McCarthy is leveraging VR technology for his mental sharpness. It allows the rookie to simulate in-game scenarios, refining his decision-making skills even though he is missing out on games.

So, the Vikings can stay likely assured that when McCarthy steps back onto the field, he’ll be ahead of the curve.

Regarding his recovery, coach Kevin O’Connell is quite impressed with the Vikings' effort to provide the rookie with top-tier resources. The rookie quarterback is the team's future, so investing in him is a wise strategy from the Vikings' end.

That said, when McCarthy's rookie season ended after a preseason game, he was not ready for the shock.

J.J. McCarthy felt "kind of a kick in the b**ls" after his rookie season ended prematurely

After finishing his stint for the Michigan Wolverines with a 27-1 record as a starting QB, which is by far the best record by any NCAA QB in the last 53 years, J.J. McCarthy decided to show his brilliance in the NFL.

However, destiny had other plans, as he was injured on Aug. 10 during his preseason debut with the Vikings against the Las Vegas Raiders. After he was placed on injured reserve six days later, he eventually went under the knife to repair the torn meniscus.

When asked 20 days later in an interview about being the "first first-round QB in the modern draft era to miss his whole rookie season due to an injury," McCarthy replied he was "extremely shocked."

As reported by NFL.com's Nick Shook in September, McCarthy said:

"I thought it was a bruise. I thought at most it could've been a strain somewhere. But when they told me it's a pretty serious tear, yeah, I was taken away by that.

It's tough. It's kind of a kick in the b**ls, but you take everything that life throws at you and you find the positive it, good or bad. I feel like I've been able to gain those deeper connections with my teammates and really take a step back and learn the offense, you know, in a more relaxed state of mind. I'm just appreciating every moment."

Currently, McCarthy's team, the Vikings, is in the second position in the NFC North with 8-2 after the Detroit Lions.

