Vikings’ Jonathan Allen experiences proud uncle moment as Rich Allen receives offer from Division I's Boston College

The Minnesota Vikings are set to begin spring training camp, and head coach Kevin O’Connell will aim to guide his team to a stronger showing after last season’s disappointing playoff exit. Jonathan Allen, however, had a better playoff run with the Washington Commanders, will also be looking to have a strong start in Minnesota.

Ad

This week, Allen had a proud uncle moment. His nephew, Rich Allen, posted on Instagram that he got his first Division I football offer from Boston College. Rich posted two photos – one with the Boston College football team logo and another of other players on the field in Boston jerseys. He captioned the post:

“Blessed to receive my first D1 offer from Boston College.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jonathan re-shared his nephew’s post on his Instagram Stories on Thursday, writing:

“Couldn’t be more proud of you nephew.”

Vikings’ Jonathan Allen experiences proud uncle moment as Rich Allen begins Division I journey at Boston College, Instagram

Back in 2023, Rich shared a picture with his uncle Jonathan on Instagram, thanking him for being a role model. He added the caption:

Ad

“Thank you uncle Jonathan for inspiring me to be the best I can be. I promise to not let the Allen family down.”

Ad

The Vikings signed Jonathan Allen to a three-year, $60 million deal in March, and he now joins Minnesota to boost their defense in 2025.

Jonathan Allen reflects on Commanders exit, eyes fresh start with Vikings

Jonathan Allen is set for a fresh start in Minnesota after eight seasons in Washington. Last month, speaking on the "Green Light" podcast with Chris Long, the 30-year-old said he always thought he’d spend his entire career with the Commanders.

Ad

He admitted the release was difficult, especially after the cultural shift led by GM Adam Peters and HC Dan Quinn, also noting past challenges within the team.

"There's nothing worse than going to work and being around the guys who are only there to collect a paycheck, only there for their own personal numbers. There's nothing wrong for wanting that. But I don't feel you have to choose winning in that."

Allen, however, is hopeful about his start in Minnesota. He admitted he was impressed with how the Vikings treat players and their families – something he values as camp approaches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73Buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More