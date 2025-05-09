Vikings’ Jonathan Allen experiences proud uncle moment as Rich Allen receives offer from Division I's Boston College

The Minnesota Vikings are set to begin spring training camp, and head coach Kevin O’Connell will aim to guide his team to a stronger showing after last season’s disappointing playoff exit. Jonathan Allen, however, had a better playoff run with the Washington Commanders, will also be looking to have a strong start in Minnesota.
This week, Allen had a proud uncle moment. His nephew, Rich Allen, posted on Instagram that he got his first Division I football offer from Boston College. Rich posted two photos – one with the Boston College football team logo and another of other players on the field in Boston jerseys. He captioned the post:
“Blessed to receive my first D1 offer from Boston College.”
Jonathan re-shared his nephew’s post on his Instagram Stories on Thursday, writing:
“Couldn’t be more proud of you nephew.”
Back in 2023, Rich shared a picture with his uncle Jonathan on Instagram, thanking him for being a role model. He added the caption:
“Thank you uncle Jonathan for inspiring me to be the best I can be. I promise to not let the Allen family down.”
The Vikings signed Jonathan Allen to a three-year, $60 million deal in March, and he now joins Minnesota to boost their defense in 2025.
Jonathan Allen reflects on Commanders exit, eyes fresh start with Vikings
Jonathan Allen is set for a fresh start in Minnesota after eight seasons in Washington. Last month, speaking on the "Green Light" podcast with Chris Long, the 30-year-old said he always thought he’d spend his entire career with the Commanders.
He admitted the release was difficult, especially after the cultural shift led by GM Adam Peters and HC Dan Quinn, also noting past challenges within the team.
"There's nothing worse than going to work and being around the guys who are only there to collect a paycheck, only there for their own personal numbers. There's nothing wrong for wanting that. But I don't feel you have to choose winning in that."
Allen, however, is hopeful about his start in Minnesota. He admitted he was impressed with how the Vikings treat players and their families – something he values as camp approaches.
