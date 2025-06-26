  • home icon
  Vikings LB Ivan Pace Jr. drops 3-word message announcing engagement to GF McKenzie Paige

Vikings LB Ivan Pace Jr. drops 3-word message announcing engagement to GF McKenzie Paige

By Shanu Singh
Published Jun 26, 2025 18:54 GMT
Ivan Pace Jr. drops message announcing engagement with GF McKenzie Paige
Ivan Pace Jr. drops message announcing engagement to GF McKenzie Paige (image credits: getty, instagram/mckenziepaigee__)

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. has started a new chapter of his relationship with his girlfriend, McKenzie Paige. Pace announced his engagement to Paige on his Instagram account on Thursday.

The linebacker shared a picture from his romantic proposal. Along with the photo, the story featured a three-word message, where he expressed his emotions about getting engaged.

“Best feeling ever,” Pace wrote.
Ivan Pace Jr. drops 3-word message announcing engagement with GF McKenzie Paige
Ivan Pace Jr. drops 3-word message announcing engagement with GF McKenzie Paige (image credit: instagram/ivanpacejr)

The picture was followed by another story where Pace shared his fiancée's post with photos from their engagement. The spot where the linebacker asked the big question was decorated with white roses. Paige penned down an emotional message in the caption.

“Today, tomorrow, forever… together is my favorite place to be. Loving you has been the most natural, unexpected, and extraordinary thing I’ve ever known. You are my greatest adventure, my safest place, and the love I never saw coming but always needed. Cheers to forever!” Paige wrote on Thursday.
Ivan Pace Jr. drops message announcing engagement with GF McKenzie Paige
Ivan Pace Jr. drops message announcing engagement with GF McKenzie Paige (image credit: instagram/mckenziepaigee__)

Apart from his three-word message, Pace also opened up in the comments section about his excitement to get married.

“I love you very much. Can’t wait until I can give you my last name !! 224,” Pace wrote.

McKenzie Paige penned down a romantic message for Ivan Pace Jr. on Valentine’s Day

McKenzie Paige recapped her Valentine’s Day celebration with Ivan Pace Jr. Paige’s post included pictures of the surprise she received from the Vikings linebacker, along with snaps of the couple’s cozy moments together. She also added a message which detailed her love for Pace.

“So this is love. Your love is so gentle, pure, fun, and everything I’ve ever dreamed and prayed for. I love you the most, 224,” Paige wrote.

While it's not clear how long they've been dating, she made her relationship with the linebacker Instagram official in January.

Pace is signed by Minnesota on a $2.71 million contract which will expire in 2026.

