Vikings lead NFL with $86,603,994 spent on offensive line following Sam Darnold’s departure

The Minnesota Vikings aren’t throwing money at a quarterback as they’re stacking cash in the trenches. With Sam Darnold signing a three-year $100 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, Minnesota leads the NFL in offensive line spending, shelling out a league-high $86,603,994 for protection up front, according to Over the Cap.

It’s a strategy shift. Instead of investing in Darnold, who revived his career in Kevin O’Connell’s offense last season, the Vikings chose to reinforce their foundation. They followed the Philadelphia Eagles’ blueprint, loading up on the offensive and defensive lines to establish dominance in the trenches.

Minnesota strengthened its interior offensive line by signing center Ryan Kelly (two years $18 million) and guard Will Fries (five years $88 million) — both former Indianapolis Colts starters. The moves propelled the team past the Kansas City Chiefs ($85,230,874) and Denver Broncos ($79,379,542) in annual O-line spending, securing the No. 1 spot.

The spending spree didn’t stop there. The Vikings landed two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (three years $60 million) and are expected to sign another two-time Pro Bowler, Javon Hargrave, when the 49ers release him.

Minnesota also re-signed Pro Bowl cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (three years $66 million) and added cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (two years $15 million). Meanwhile, it brought back running back Aaron Jones (two years $20 million) and safety Theo Jackson to solidify both sides of the ball.

However, the biggest question looms: who’s taking snaps? With Darnold gone and Daniel Jones signing with the Colts, the Vikings’ quarterback room is thin. Rumors suggest Aaron Rodgers wants to be a "bridge" to J.J. McCarthy, but is that the answer?

Seahawks get their QB in Sam Darnold, but where’s the support?

The Seattle Seahawks got their guy. Sam Darnold signed a three-year $100 million deal to be Seattle’s new QB1. However, while the Seahawks secured the top QB on the market, they’ve done little to build around him.

Seattle’s offense is in shambles. They cut Tyler Lockett, traded DK Metcalf and Geno Smith and left an offensive line that surrendered 54 sacks last season largely untouched. Darnold might be back to running for his life.

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky didn’t hold back on "The Pat McAfee Show."

“Don’t get Sam Darnold and pay him this money and think you’re not going to have to add some pretty significant pieces," Orlovsky said on Wednesday. "Sam went from arguably the best situation, quarterback-wise, in the NFL, to one that is dire right now in Seattle.”

Darnold had elite protection in Minnesota, plus weapons like Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson. In Seattle, Jaxon Smith-Njigba is promising, but that’s about it.

The Seahawks have their QB but they need to give him a fighting chance.

