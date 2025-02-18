Vikings legend casts doubts over Sam Darnold's ability of leading Minnesota to a Super Bowl

Minnesota Vikings legend Jared Allen isn't quite sold on Sam Darnold's ability to lead the team to a Super Bowl.

Despite leading the team to 14 victories and one of the best records in the NFL last season, Allen gave his honest opinion with Kay Adams on her show "Up & Adams" when the two spoke about whether or not the Vikings should move on from Darnold in free agency.

Allen questioned Darnold's ability to bring the team to the Super Bowl and said hopefully he steps up in bigger games.

Allen said:

"I mean, at the end of the day, we're trying to win Super Bowls, and if I'm being brutally honest, you know, I don’t know that he's going to be the guy that takes us to a Super Bowl unless he can learn from that. And again, hopefully, he learns from those experiences and, you know, in the bigger games, he steps up."

Darnold played lights out for most of the year except towards the the end of the season. In the team's season finale against the Detroit Lions in a game that dertermined the winner of the NFC North and the No. 1 seed in the conference, Darnold struggled, completing just 18-of-41 passes (41.9%) for 166 yards and no touchdowns as Minnesota lost, 31–9.

The following week, his team suffered a 27-9 playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams in a game where Darnold completed 25-of-40 passes for 245 yards, one touchdown, and one intercpetion.

Can JJ McCarthy be the guy that leads the Minnesota Vikings to the Super Bowl?

JJ McCarthy, left, Sam Darnold, right, during Las Vegas Raiders v Minnesota Vikings - Source: Getty

If Sam Darnold can't lead the Minnesota Vikings to the Super Bowl or if the team doesn't think he can, will second-year quarterback JJ McCarthy be able to?

Darnold had a resurgence late in his NFL career with the season he had last year, notching the most career wins, passing yards, touchdowns, and best completion percentage in his career. Still, he suffered a first-round loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs.

Before Darnold's unpredictable season, the team used their first-round pick on Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy. McCarthy had a real good chance to start for the team before he suffered a meniscus tear in his right knee in the preseason.

The Vikings are expected to let Darnold test free agency, showing that they are comfortable with losing him since they have McCarthy. McCarthy has yet to take a snap in the NFL, but he could be Minnesota's starter this upcoming season.

