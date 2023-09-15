Vikings RB Alexander Mattison provides proof of racist barrage of DMs after tough Week 2 loss vs Eagles

Alexander Mattison and the Minnesota Vikings' Week 2 game against the Philadelphia Eagles translated into a 34-28 loss. After going 0-2, some fans were unhappy with Mattison's performance.

However, a few users took their disappointment to an outrageous level. According to vile messages shared by Mattison himself, some people on Instagram sent him racist messages, told him to kill himself and more.

Image Credit: Alexander Mattison's Instagram account (@alex_mattison22)

The RB didn't mince his words while responding:

"Ya'll can come at me all you want about fantasy and, "you suck" blah blah blah. I really could care less. But this sh*t is unnacceptable. Smfh I hope the 60+ people who decided to come at me with disgustingly disrespectful messages tonight in DM's and comments, really reflect on WTF you say and how it could truly affect someone.

"Under my helmet, I am a human... A father. A son. This is sick. SMH."

Fans on Twitter agreed with Mattison, stating that some people are beyond nasty, especially when hiding under the anonymity of the internet.

Fans support Alexander Mattison amid racist messages and threats

As per many on the internet, people sending such messages cannot even be considered fans. They flooded Twitter with positive messages for the Vikings star, some even reaching out to Alexander Mattison directly:

One user pointed out that these accounts were all anonymous, as people in real life were aware of how outrageous their responses were. Others blamed Vikings fans, stating that they weren't really surprised at the behavior.

Other users pushed for the behavior to stop, shocked by the nature of the messages.

In his fifth campaign with the Minnesota Vikings, Alexander Mattison is starting full-time this season.

He was among other players who lost a fumble during their Eagles loss. Finishing with 39 total yards on 11 touches, Mattison's fumble was in the first quarter on their 35-yard line.

Justin Jefferson, speaking on their loss, told reporters after the game:

"I feel like we've got to do better on the turnover margin. We've just got to hold on to the ball, take care of the ball and I feel like the game would be totally different."

The Vikings are scheduled to face the Los Angeles Chargers next on September 24.