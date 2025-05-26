  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Vikings S Josh Metellus gets warning for “excessive verbal abuse” at Wolves vs. OKC Thunder game

Vikings S Josh Metellus gets warning for “excessive verbal abuse” at Wolves vs. OKC Thunder game

By Andre Castillo
Modified May 26, 2025 01:03 GMT
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams - Source: Getty
Josh Metellus cheers on his fellow Minnesota athletes - Source: Getty

Josh Metellus has risen from a mere sixth-round pick in the 2020 draft to the Minnesota Vikings' defensive "joker", capable of playing both linebacker and safety, among other things. And as he awaits his team's OTAs, he settled into Saturday's NBA WCF game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Ad

But if an Instagram Story is any indication, it is that he received a blemish on what was otherwise a great experience. At some point, he was given a warning for "excessive verbal abuse" (it is not known what he exactly did to merit it).

He responded:

"Energy is a hell of a drug (two cry-laughing emojis)"

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

John Letellus reacts to being warned during Timberwolves game
John Letellus reacts to being warned during Timberwolves game

The Timberwolves would win 143-101, led by Anthony Edwards' 30 points, as well as nine rebounds and six assists. Julius Randle had 24, while four more players also hit twin digits, three of them off the bench.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Josh Metellus among most underappreciated players heading into 2025 season

The 2025 Vikings are expected to be an offensive powerhouse with JJ McCarthy, who, barring yet another catastrophic injury, will finally start at QB and have weapons like Aaron Jones and Justin Jefferson at his disposal.

The defense remains phenomenal, with interior linemen Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave supplementing a monstrous linebacking core of double-digit sack machines Andrew Van Ginkel and Jonathan Greenard and run-stoppers Ivan Pace and Blake Cashman. Slightly farther back, Byron Murohy and Harrison Smith remain the cornerstones of the secondary.

Ad

And then there is Josh Metellus. Despite his versatility, he has often been overlooked when it comes to visibility. NFL.com's Genaro Filice writes:

"The Vikings’ second-leading tackler in each of the past two seasons, Metellus is the chess piece Flores moves all over the board... Currently in the final year of his contract, Metellus feels like a prime extension candidate, given his Swiss Army Knife role in Flores’ attacking defense."
Ad

Speaking of that extension, Metellus was largely mum on the matter but did say that he would "love to be here my whole career."

PurplePTSD senior editor Kyle Joudry, however, sees a problem with it happening - next season's budget. The team is second-to-last in cap space at $53.7 million, while his cap hit is $0.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

Vikings Nation! Check out the latest Minnesota Vikings Schedule and dive into the Vikings Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications