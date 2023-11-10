Vikings star Justin Jefferson dumbfounded over Atlanta Hawks' OnlyF*ns parody

Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson was stunned by the NBA's Atlanta Hawks parody of OnlyFans.

The Hawks sent out a very unusual social media post with a parody of OnlyFans called "OnlyHawks" to get all the latest news about the team.

Even DeJounte Murray, who's on the Hawks roster, told the team to delete it.

Not only were Atlanta Hawks players startled to see it, but Justin Jefferson was stunned by the post and confused about why the NBA team would even post it.

"Ain’t no way," Jefferson wrote on X.

Although the likes of Jefferson and Murray have publicly spoken about the Hawks post, and not in a good way, the team still has it up on its socials.

Justin Jefferson injury update: Will Vikings WR play in Week 10?

Justin Jefferson was placed on the injured reserve on Oct. 11 due to a hamstring injury, which meant he was ruled out of Minnesota's games.

After missing four games, Jefferson had his 21-day window activated, which means he could start practicing. Although Jefferson did take the field this week, coach Kevin O'Connell said it's unlikely he will play this weekend.

"We'll see when Justin Jefferson can get back," O'Connell said. "Initially, when he hurt the hamstring, it was projected to be a 4-6 week injury. This is four weeks. He's going to be meeting with doctors. It's still an ongoing process. ... It doesn't sound like he's coming back this week, but it doesn't sound like he's far away either."

NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Tom Pelissero reported that Jefferson is unlikely to return this Sunday in Week 10.

Although Jefferson isn't expected to play this week for the Minnesota Vikings, O'Connell is still impressed with how the wide receiver has done with his rehab and recovery.

"Justin has done a phenomenal job in rehab," O'Connell said. "He's still been a part of meetings, he's mentally in it ...

"We're going to do what's best for Justin and make sure that we're doing everything responsibly to make sure that when Justin does return, he can be the Justin Jefferson we all know and expect to see out there. I credit him for how he's worked through it and this whole process."

Jefferson has caught 36 passes for 571 yards and three touchdowns this season.