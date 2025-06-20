Vikings Super Bowl odds hinge on J.J. McCarthy utilizing roster depth: Analyst

The Minnesota Vikings, led by J.J. McCarthy as their quarterback, are being pegged as a dark horse Super Bowl contender, but it all hinges on one big 'if': whether the former Michigan Wolverines quarterback can rise to the occasion.

NFL analyst Steve Palazzolo isn’t backing down from the Vikings buzz. On the 'Check the Mic with Steve Palazzolo & Sam Monson' podcast, Palazzolo was asked:

"If J.J. McCarthy plays well in Year 2, does Minnesota have enough around him to make a Super Bowl run?"

He replied, “Roster-wise, I think O-Kwesi has done an unbelievable job.”

The analyst pointed to Minnesota’s impressive depth on both sides. From Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson to a retooled D-line with Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave, this is arguably the most complete roster Kevin O’Connell has had.

But McCarthy, fresh off a lost rookie season due to a knee injury, remains the ultimate wildcard. The Vikings rode a nine-game win streak last season before flaming out in the playoffs against the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round. This year, the pressure is on to turn potential into postseason wins.

"So yeah, I think the Vikings have as good of a shot as any other team to make the Super Bowl again, depending on what we see from JJ McCarthy," Palazzolo stated.

If J.J. McCarthy lives up to his hype, Palazzolo believes Minnesota “has as good of a shot as any other team” in the NFC.

J.J. McCarthy speaks out on his arm strength criticism

McCarthy isn’t letting the noise get to him. He addressed the chatter surrounding his so-called arm strength problem and responded straightforwardly. He said last week while talking to reporters after mandatory minicamp:

"I would say that, you know, a lot of it just comes with the stigma of playing at Michigan and not throwing the ball a lot. But, at the same time, it could be my frame, and, you know, they don't see a 6-5, 240-pound guy."

"So, how can he throw it 61 miles an hour at the combine and all that? But at the end of the day, it's going to show up and the people that know, know. I think it's just the situations I've been in and not passing the eye test for some people," McCarthy added.

Critics claim J.J. McCarthy doesn’t have the zip to compete at the pro level. This is all despite launching a 61 mph throw at the combine and torching defenses under Jim Harbaugh to win a national title with the Wolverines.

The numbers don’t lie—27-1 as a starter, a 67.6% completion rate, and a 4.5:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He’s not just a winner; he’s efficient, accurate, and unshaken by the criticism.

