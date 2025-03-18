Vince Gill slams 'uptight' NFL fans for criticizing Taylor Swift's game-day appearances

Country singer Vince Gill stood behind pop sensation Taylor Swift, addressing the backlash she has faced for attending NFL games to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Many critics have argued that Swift’s presence at the games is a distraction, but Gill sees things differently.

In an interview with the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, he shared his thoughts on the matter, calling out those who have been overly critical. He believes that sports should be about enjoyment and inclusivity rather than unnecessary negativity.

"She's awesome." Gill said. " I'm crazy about her. I did the CMA Awards with her one year. Myself and Alison Krauss and some other folks did an acoustic version of her song, 'Red.'"

I've always been crazy about her and I just laugh when everybody gets so uptight when she goes to football games. What's wrong with you?" he questioned. [01:12:00]

Gill compares the attention Swift receives to that of figures like Jerry Jones at Dallas Cowboys games. He argues that the focus on her is not excessive, emphasizing that it's simply "a girl that likes a guy, and they're going to a ballgame," highlighting the normalcy of her attendance.

Swift and Kelce, both 35, went public with their relationship in October 2023, and since then, she has been a regular presence at Chiefs games.

Taylor Swift celebrates ‘Tour of the Century’ win while spending time with Travis Kelce

After performing 149 shows across different countries and releasing her double album, 'The Tortured Poets Department,' Swift is taking a break. She has been spending time with her boyfriend, and the couple stayed out of the public eye for a month after the Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

They were first seen together in Park City, Utah. Recently, they were spotted again going out for dinner in New York City.

Many fans expected Swift and Kelce to attend the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 17. However, they did not go. Instead, Swift recorded a video to accept the Tour of the Century award. In her thank-you speech, Swift said,

"People often say sometimes the greatest challenges in life end up being something you're so proud of or end up being the most gratifying feeling in the end if you can rise to the occasion."

Taylor Swift has not posted on Instagram since her tour ended. For now, she is enjoying a well-deserved break with Kelce.

