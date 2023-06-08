Lots of weird events have been happening around the globe of late, but this latest one has former NFL punter Pat McAfee stunned. In video footage that now now gone viral, there has reportedly been a UFO sighting in Las Vegas.

In a video shown on "The Pat McAfee Show," a blazing ball of light can be seen hurtling towards earth before disapearing. McAfee said this happened on May 1 and that there was a reported 911 call in which a person described an 8-foot being next to the UFO.

Watch below.

Breaking911 @Breaking911 WATCH: Las Vegas police bodycam captures UFO falling from sky before family reports 'aliens' in their backyard, KLAS reports



WATCH: Las Vegas police bodycam captures UFO falling from sky before family reports 'aliens' in their backyard, KLAS reports https://t.co/nHbwWs7CW2

In light of this event, McAfee had a light-hearted take on what reportedly transpired.

“Aliens falling out of the sky in Las Vegas?" McAfee said. "Once these aliens show up, they're probably going to be good at football. We cannot let them take over our sport.. Obviously, with Joker (Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets) playing, he might be an alien, but if he's not, we're happy he's here, because we're gonna have to defend this thing.

"You're talking 'Space Jam' potentially taking place. … The fu*k is going on? ... We know what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, but we need the body cam-veillance, because we'd all like to hear what happened in Sin City with people from outer-landish type of things.”

Whether or not people believe this is up for debate.

"The Pat McAfee Show" now with ESPN after huge deal

Super Bowl LVII previews

After starting his show from nothing, Pat McAfee has turned it into a global brand in next to no time. After starting out small after he retired from the NFL, he slowly built his empire from the ground up.

Having his show on YouTube with "Aaron Rodgers Tuesdays" skyrocketed its popularity, and then came his four-year deal with FanDuel that was a reported $120 million.

But now, he has tossed that aside and is joining forces with ESPN in a blockbuster five-year deal worth a reported $85 million.

It is reward for the hard work that Pat McAfee and his employees have done to build the platform. Nothing will change content-wise on the show, but we imagine that if any other UFO-related things happen, he will definitely be talking about it.

