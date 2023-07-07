Russell Wilson saw his reputation nosedive harder than a stalled stunt plane in 2022. At the height of his unpopularity, a video was posted online by Ciara Content on Twitter in December 2022.

Now, in 2023, the video is getting new life. Put simply, fans were not impressed with the clip of the quarterback doing a dance or with the plot buildup.

In the less than two-minute clip, the quarterback and his wife are spotted in a car having a conversation.

Ciara convinces Wilson to do a dance with her to make him feel better. It is unclear what she was referencing that was making him feel bad, but most NFL fans would assume it to be the result of his time in Denver thus far.

The quarterback obliged his wife and the two were next spotted on the sidewalk with No. 3 learning the dance from his wife.

The two start slowly and then, in the next cut, they find themselves on a football field with other dancers. The dancers jump into a routine while No. 3 half-heartedly bombs the set.

Fans believe Russell Wilson's career hangs on how September unfolds

Russell Wilson at Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs

The Broncos don't have a true rookie quarterback waiting in the wings, but it feels like Wilson is entering the season in a bridge quarterback situation. If the team starts as sluggishly on offense as it did last year, fans seem ready to turn the channel almost immediately.

Sean Payton can't simply sit by and let this happen at the end of his debut month with the team.

Who is the Broncos' backup quarterback?

Jarrett Stidham at San Francisco 49ers v Las Vegas Raiders

As such, some believe pressure will drop on the head coach to make a swap to Jarrett Stidham quickly.

Stidham got a brief starting slice in 2022 after the Las Vegas Raiders decided it was time to end the Derek Carr era. In his brief one-two punch of action at the end of the season, he threw for three touchdowns and two interceptions against the San Francisco 49ers.

In the following game, he threw for one touchdown and one interception against the Kansas City Chiefs. The team lost both games. Still, playing on a $10 million contract, not many are expecting them to go the full two years on the deal without using the quarterback if things go off the rails.

