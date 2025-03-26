Von Miller gets honest about his career dreams

Eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion Von Miller is considering his NFL future. He spoke about it on Tuesday's "Up & Adams" interview with Kay Adams.

Miller's career experience with the Denver Broncos features top highlights after a decade with the team. These include franchise records for sacks (110.5), tackles for loss (142), quarterback hits (225) and forced fumbles (25).

"It feels like you beat a video game, and then you come back through and you try to unlock these certain accomplishments," Miller said in the interview. "It's not necessarily about beating the game because you already done it. It's about really leaving your lasting mark on the game and being around young guys too."

Miller has career earnings of $191.6 million and seemingly has the luxury of selecting his next team. His latest stint with the Buffalo Bills saw him play 25 games across two seasons, making 20 total tackles and six sacks.

Will Von Miller have a homecoming?

NFL: AFC Championship-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

The veteran edge rusher hasn't dismissed returns to familiar grounds.

"I've always loved blue and orange. You just have to see. It's a fun time right now for me and my career," Von Miller said to Adams. He acknowledged the uncertainties, adding, "It could also be scary."

Von Miller's possible destinations are his hometown, the Dallas Cowboys, or rejoining the Denver Broncos. But, The Denver Post's Sean Keeler penned on Mar. 11 that a return to Denver could be complicated with head coach Sean Payton.

The Broncos are deep at edge rushers. Jonathon Cooper inked a four-year, $54 million contract extension. Nik Bonitto led Cooper in sacks, and promising candidates like Dondrea Tillman and Jonah Elliss are performing.

Miller's final complete healthy season was the 2019 season with the Broncos, where he had 46 total tackles and 8.0 sacks over 15 games. His next years consisted of a major setback in the Buffalo Bills, where a 2022 ACL tear took a toll on his performance.

The Bills signed Von Miller to a six-year, $120 million deal in March 2022 in the hopes of a franchise-altering addition. But, he played in only 33% of defensive snaps during two seasons, accumulating 20 total tackles and six sacks.

Miller spoke about his future:

"I've done everything I could possibly do. Whatever is next for me is what's next. It's exciting looking at new teams, new quarterbacks, new environments."

As the 2025 NFL draft draws near, Miller's future is still uncertain. The Broncos have flexibility with eight draft picks, including the No. 20 overall pick. Nick Kosmider of The Athletic wrote on Mar. 17 that draft choices may affect possible roster additions.

