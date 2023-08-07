Von Miller reveals major career decision after $120,000,000 deal with Bills

After winning the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022, Von Miller signed a six-year, $120 million deal with the Buffalo Bills.

The length of the deal surprised everyone as Miller would be on the franchise's payroll until he is 39 years old. Recently, the Bills star, who is recovering from an ACL injury, made an honest revelation regarding his future in the league.

Von Miller drops major admission regarding NFL future

Here's what Miller said on the Pardon My Take podcast:

"I could play till I'm 39, I mean in my mind like I mean if I leave the Buffalo Bills I'm done, like if being traded, I'm done, like wherever I get to I'm done, like I'm wrapping them up.

"This is my last stop like this I love this place, I love Rochester, I love Buffalo, I love my teammates.”

Von Miller has already won two Super Bowls in his career and has arguably cemented his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He is one of the best defensive players of this era, and the only thing he wants to do now is to win and deliver the first Super Bowl win in Buffalo Bills' franchise history.

The Bills have a fantastic roster, and if their star players are able to stay healthy, they will be a hard team to beat come playoff time.

Von Miller injury update: When will Bills star return to action?

The 34-year Bills star suffered an ACL injury on last Thanksgiving day during the game against the Miami Dolphins. His absence was felt by the Bills throughout the remainder of the season as they were knocked out in the AFC Divisional Round by the Cincinnati Bengals.

With new seasons starting next month, Miller has revealed his injury status and whether he would play in Week 1 or not. Here's what he said:

"We got a stacked team, it really doesn’t make sense to you know rush back, you know what I'm saying. If I'm ready to go, I'm gonna play um but if I'm not, it really don't make sense to rush back just to say uh you know I made it back for week one.”

The Bills can manage to play without Von Miller at the start of the season and they are in no rush to bring him back. As a result of the franchise's understanding that they will require their defensive star during the most vital time of the season, the playoffs, Miller will take some time to return to action.

