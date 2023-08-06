Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024: Listing every eligible athlete feat. Andrew Luck 

The pre season's Pro Football Hall of Fame Game pitted the Cleveland Browns against the New York Jets last week. The 2023 class was later admitted at Canton, Ohio, on Saturday, August 5.
The time has now come to think ahead towards the upcoming set of icons who could join the most exclusive group in the NFL, now that another set of players have been inducted into the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
A player must have been retired for at least five years in order to be qualified. Hall of Fame-bound players like Tom Brady and J.J. Watt who left the league after the 2022 season are therefore ineligible until 2028, assuming neither returns to the league before then.
There are a few notable figures who are eligible, but haven't made it yet. They will now face fierce competition from the players who will qualify for the first time next year.
First-time players eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024
- Andrew Luck, Quarterback
- Antonio Gates, Tight End
- Brandon Marshall, Wide Receiver
- Derrick Johnson, Linebacker
- Eric Berry, Safety
- Haloti Ngata, Defensive Tackle
- Jamaal Charles, Running Back
- Josh Sitton, Offensive Guard
- Julius Peppers, Defensive End
- Kyle Williams, Defensive Tackle
- Max Unger, Center
Class of 2023 finalists that could be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024
These athletes were all finalists for the 2023 class but were not selected. In 2024, they will be reviewed once more:
- Andre Johnson, Wide Receiver
- Darren Woodson, Safety
- Devin Hester, Wide Receiver
- Dwight Freeney, Defensive End
- Jared Allen, Defensive End
- Patrick Willis, Linebacker
- Reggie Wayne, Wide Receiver
- Torry Holt, Wide Receiver
- Willie Anderson, Offensive Tackle
Other NFL greats that could be in the Hall of Fame Class of 2024
- Albert Lewis, Cornerback
- Al Wistert., Offensive Tackle
- Art Powell, Wide Receiver
- Eddie Meador, Cornerback
- Joe Jacoby, Offensive Tackle
- Ken Anderson, Quarterback
- Maxie Baughan, Linebacker
- Otis Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Randy Gradishar, Linebacker
- Roger Craig, Running Back
- Sterling Sharpe, Wide Receiver
- Steve McMichael, Defensive Tackle