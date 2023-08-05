"Way to finish!!!": Tom Brady mega-hyped up for Birmingham City's first game after buying into ownership 

The list of Tom Brady's investments in retirement continued to grow as the seven-time Super Bowl champion this week.

The retired NFL legend announced that he was officially coming on board as a minority owner with England's Birmingham City FC.

While the exact figure of Brady's ownership stake was not made public, it's likely to be below the 51% mark since the club announced him as a minority owner.

Brady's seemingly wasting no time in tuning in to Birmingham City's games this week.

Tom Brady's Birmingham City FC kick off Championship campaign against Swansea City

Birmingham City have one eye on promotion for the season and kicked off their campaign against Swansea City this weekend.

At the time of writing, Brady's club were leading 1-0 against the Swans at half-time after a strike from Siriki Dembele.

Birmingham City FC recently produced an English footballer named Jude Bellingham, who could very well go on to become Real Madrid's most expensive incoming transfer of all time. Bellingham was sold to Real Madrid for $110 million this summer.

Tom Brady at Connecticut Sky v Las Vegas Aces

Tom Brady's investments in the spotlight

Earlier this year, Brady finalized the purchase of a minority ownership stake in the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces.

Owner Mark Davis has since been in talks with the legendary quarterback about buying a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders. While Brady has publicly revealed an agreement with Davis, NFL owners are yet to vote through the move.

At least 24 NFL owners will have to approve Brady's purchase of a piece of the Raiders, though that did not come to pass in the recent owners' meet in Minneapolis.

Brady's investment in Birmingham City has also been called into question.

Investigative journalist Martin Calladine tweeted after the announcement:

"What makes Brady so credible here is his cleverness, his incredible work ethic, his known interest in business and branding.

"Which is exactly why so many people bought into, and lost everything, on his FTX endorsement - and are now suing him for huge sums."

Brady reportedly lost $30 million in the FTX controversy, while his wife Gisele Bundchen lost a reported $18 million.