Did Bruce Arians try to force Antonio Brown to play despite injury? New details emerge

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Antonio Brown left during the Buccaneers Week 17 game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Brown took off both his uniform and pads as well as heaving his undershirt into the crowd in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Brown then waved at the crowd as he bounced all through the end zone on his way to the locker room.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Here is the video from #Bucs WR Antonio Brown... leaving the field and saying goodbye. Here is the video from #Bucs WR Antonio Brown... leaving the field and saying goodbye. https://t.co/EaR0jRqcs3

The wide receiver then apparently exited the stadium and was told not to travel with the team back to Tampa.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the wide receiver sensed he was hurt to re-enter the game in the third quarter of the game and head coach Bruce Arians tried to make him play. Brown missed several weeks with an ankle injury earlier this season.

“Yeah, I did. Never seen anything like it in all my years.” Just talked to Bruce Arians who said he was trying to get AB to go into game & AB refused. Tried again Brown refused & Arians told him to get out. On if he saw AB take his jersey off.“Yeah, I did. Never seen anything like it in all my years.” @NFLonFOX Just talked to Bruce Arians who said he was trying to get AB to go into game & AB refused. Tried again Brown refused & Arians told him to get out. On if he saw AB take his jersey off. “Yeah, I did. Never seen anything like it in all my years.” @NFLonFOX

He injured his ankle in Tampa Bay’s Week Five win over the Miami Dolphins by a score of 45-17. The four-time All-Pro was limited in practice in the lead up to the game against the Jets, after a slight tweak. Rapoport said this of the injury being the cause of Brown’s sudden exit:

"What he told the staff, from what I understand, is that he was not going into the game because, in his mind, he did not feel he was healthy. "

Rapoport then went on to give the coaching staff's side of the story, including head coach Bruce Arian's reaction to Brown's refusal to play.

The response then from the offensive coaches and from Bruce Arians was, 'If you are not gonna go into the game when we tell you to go into the game, then you cannot be here.' At that point, they threw him off the sidelines and then cut him from the team."

Speaking to the press after the Buccaneers' 28-24 win over the Jets, Arians stated that Brown's tenure with Tampa Bay has come to an end. However, there are reports emerging that Arians forced Brown to play, despite his ankle being injured.

Sara Walsh @Sara_Walsh Bruce Arians on Antonio Brown: "Wish him well, I hope if he needs help, get some. It’s very hard because I do care about him." #GoBucs Bruce Arians on Antonio Brown: "Wish him well, I hope if he needs help, get some. It’s very hard because I do care about him." #GoBucs

Arians told the media on Monday after the game that Brown did not tell him that his ankle was bothering him during the game.

"No. Not at all." Arians clarified if a player has an injury issue, they go to the trainer and the trainer would tell Bruce they're out. Arians was asked if he could share anything about the conversation he had right before AB left the field:"No. Not at all." Arians clarified if a player has an injury issue, they go to the trainer and the trainer would tell Bruce they're out. #GoBucs Arians was asked if he could share anything about the conversation he had right before AB left the field: "No. Not at all." Arians clarified if a player has an injury issue, they go to the trainer and the trainer would tell Bruce they're out. #GoBucs

Will Antonio Brown Play for the Buccaneers Again?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown

Despite the fact that Arians asserted that Brown was no longer a Buccaneer, he is still officially on their roster. The team did not cut him which points to the idea that they might prefer that Brown be suspended, as opposed to being outright released.

The seven-time Pro Bowler could head to the waiver wire and the 31 other NFL franchises would have the chance to claim him.

If he were to go through waivers, he would then be an unrestricted free agent, and any team could sign him for the last game of the 2021 regular season and for the playoffs.

However, the situation in Tampa Bay must be resolved first before anything further can happen concerning Antonio Brown.

